A Gmail notification marked "Read."

The best way to stay on top of emails is to address them as they come in. On Android, Gmail notifications give you two options: “Archive” and “Reply.” We’ll show you how to add a “Mark as Read” option, too.

“Archive” and “Reply” are useful, but marking an email as read also really comes in handy. There are many times when you can’t reply to an email right away, but want to save it in your Inbox so you can answer it later. The ability to do this from the notification is also a big time-saver.

The Default options in a Gmail notification.

Gmail does allow you to choose if you want the second option to be “Archive” or “Delete,” but that’s where the customization ends. To add “Read,” we’re using a paid app called AutoNotification.

The app intercepts Gmail notifications, replicates them, and adds a “Read” option. However, this is only possible if you allow the app to read your emails. This is a privacy trade-off you’ll have to decide if you’re comfortable with.

To get started, download AutoNotification from the Google Play Store on your Android phone or tablet.

Click "Install" to download Autonotification.

When you first open the app, you have to grant it permission to access the photos, media, and files on your device; tap “Allow.”

Tap "Allow" to grant AutoNotification access to your data.

You’ll see an introduction explaining what the app can do. Use the Back gesture or button to close this message.

The introduction message in AutoNotification.

Next, tap “Gmail Buttons.”

Tap "Gmail Buttons."

Tap “Add Account” to link your Google account to AutoNotification.

Tap "Add Account."

A warning appears letting you know the notification intercept service isn’t running. This is how the app detects Gmail notifications, so tap “OK” to enable it.

Tap "OK" in the "Warning" message.

You’ll be redirected to Android’s “Notification Access” settings; tap “AutoNotification.”

Tap "AutoNotification."

Toggle-On the “Allow Notification Access” option.

Toggle-On "Allow Notification Access."

If you’re comfortable with what the app will be able to access, tap “Allow” in the confirmation pop-up message.

Tap "Allow."

Tap the back arrows at the top left until you’re back on the “Gmail Buttons” menu in the AutoNotification app. Tap “Add Account” once again.

Tap "Add Account."

Another warning will appear, explaining that this feature won’t work with emails that contain labels. Tap “OK” to continue.

Tap "OK."

Here’s where the cost comes in. You can tap “Start Trial” for a free seven-day trial to see if you like the app, or you can pay a one-time fee of 99 cents to unlock it forever.

Tap "Start Trial" to try the app for seven days.

After you start the trial or unlock the feature, you’ll be asked to agree to the privacy policy. Tap “Read Policy,” and then tap “Agree” whenever you’re ready.

Tap "Agree" after you read the Privacy Policy.

Finally, the “Choose an Account” window will appear. Select the Google account to which you want to add the “Read” option.

Select your Google account.

Tap “Allow” to grant AutoNotification permission to “View Your Email Messages and Settings” and “View and Modify But Not Delete Your Email.” This is how the app replicates your Gmail notifications.

Tap "Allow" for the "View Your Email Messages and Settings" and "View and Modify But Not Delete Your Email."

Tap “Allow” in the pop-up message to confirm.

Tap "Allow" in the "Make Sure You Trust AutoNotification" pop-up.

You’ll then receive some Google Security Alerts about AutoNotification having access to your Google account—these are normal.

A Google "Security Alert."

The “Read” option will now be present in your Gmail notifications! You can stop here if you’re satisfied.

Tap "Read" in the Gmail notification.

“Read” isn’t the only button you can add. To see more options, head back to the “Gmail Buttons” section in the AutoNotification app, and then tap “Buttons.”

Tap "Buttons" to add even more options.

Select the checkbox next to any option you want to add to your Gmail notifications.

Select the checkboxes next to any of the options you want to add.

With these new options, your Inbox will never be out of control again!

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.