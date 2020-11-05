X
How to Add a Shazam Button to Your iPhone Control Center

Justin Duino @jaduino
Shazam music recognition button on iPhone
Justin Duino

Apple acquired Shazam, a service that listens to and identities music playing around you, in 2018. Although it’s still a standalone app, Apple has integrated its music recognition feature into the iPhone and iPad. Here’s how to add a Shazam button to your device’s Control Center.

Before we begin, note that you do not need the Shazam app installed on your iPhone or iPad. What you will need is to be updated to iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, or higher.

Add a Shazam Button to iPhone and iPad Control Center

The Shazam button isn’t placed into your iPhone or iPad’s Control Center by default. You’ll need to customize the Control Center to enable the music recognition button.

Start by opening the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad. If you can’t find it, swipe down on your home screen and use Apple’s built-in Spotlight search to locate the app.

Open the "Settings" app

Next, scroll down and select the “Control Center” option.

Tap the "Control Center" option

You will now see a list of shortcuts and controls available in the Control Center. Scroll down to the “More Controls” section. Find and tap on the “+” button next to “Music Recognition.”

Select the "+" icon next to "Music Recognition"

The Shazam button is now active and will be moved to the “Included Controls” section. Tap and hold on the corresponding three-line handle to rearrange the “Music Recognition” button’s placement in the Control Center.

Tap and hold on the handle to rearrange the Shazam button's placement in Control Center

RELATED: How to Customize Your iPhone or iPad's Control Center

Use Shazam’s Music Recognition Button on iPhone and iPad

Now, with the Shazam button added to your iPhone or iPad, it’s time to use the music recognition feature.

Open the Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner of your phone or tablet’s display (or by swiping up from the bottom of the screen on older devices). From there, tap on the grayed-out Shazam button.

Open the Control Center and then select the Shazam button

Once active and listening for music, the Shazam button will light up and slowly pulse.

The Shazam button will light up and pulse

When the song is identified, a banner notification will appear at the top of your display. Tap on it to learn more about the song and artist.

A banner notification will appear when the song is identified. Tap the notification

If the music isn’t recognized after 10 to 15 seconds, a notification will let you know that it couldn’t find anything.

The “Music Recognition” notification will also appear on your lock screen and Notification Center if you missed the banner.

You can also access the notification from the notification shade

You will be taken to Shazam’s website after tapping on the “Music Recognition” notification. Here, you can listen to a preview of the song, add it to your Apple Music library, read the song’s lyrics, and more.

Learn more about the song on Shazam's website

