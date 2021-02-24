add google accounts on android

Google accounts are tightly integrated into Android devices. Thankfully, if you have personal and work accounts, it’s easy to add multiple Google accounts on your Android smartphone or tablet.

You likely already have one Google account added to your Android device, the account you used when setting up the handset. If you have a Google account through work, you can add it and access your work emails, documents, and files as well. Here’s how to do it.

First, on your Android phone or tablet, swipe down from the top of the screen (once or twice, depending on your device’s manufacturer) and tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

pull down the notification shade and tap the gear icon

Next, scroll down and select the “Accounts” section.

select accounts from the settings menu

Swipe down to the bottom of the page and tap “Add Account” under all your existing accounts.

tap add account

Here, you will see all the apps on your device that can add accounts. The one we want is “Google.”

select google from the accounts list

The first thing you’ll be asked to do is to verify that it’s you. This is to protect you from other people’s possible attempts to add accounts on your device. Enter whichever lock screen security method (PIN, password, pattern, fingerprint sensor) you use to lock the device.

verify it's you

Next, type your Google account email address or phone number in the text box and tap “Next.” You can also create an account from this screen by selecting “Create account.”

enter account info and tap next

Enter your password in the text box and tap “Next.” If you have two-factor authentication enabled, you’ll have an extra security step after the password.

enter password and tap next

Now you will see information about the Google Terms of Service, the Google Play Terms of Service, and the Google Privacy Policy. Click on any of the links to read more. Tap “I Agree” when you’re ready to proceed.

agree to terms of service

That’s it. You can repeat this process for however many Google accounts you want to add.

If you ever want to remove an account, simply go back to Settings > Accounts and select the Google account from the list. Tap the “Remove Account” button.

remove account

You’re done! You will now be able to access this account through all of your Google apps.

RELATED: How to Turn On Two-Factor Authentication for Your Google Account with Google Authenticator

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.