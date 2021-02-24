Google accounts are tightly integrated into Android devices. Thankfully, if you have personal and work accounts, it’s easy to add multiple Google accounts on your Android smartphone or tablet.

You likely already have one Google account added to your Android device, the account you used when setting up the handset. If you have a Google account through work, you can add it and access your work emails, documents, and files as well. Here’s how to do it.

First, on your Android phone or tablet, swipe down from the top of the screen (once or twice, depending on your device’s manufacturer) and tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

Next, scroll down and select the “Accounts” section.

Swipe down to the bottom of the page and tap “Add Account” under all your existing accounts.

Here, you will see all the apps on your device that can add accounts. The one we want is “Google.”

The first thing you’ll be asked to do is to verify that it’s you. This is to protect you from other people’s possible attempts to add accounts on your device. Enter whichever lock screen security method (PIN, password, pattern, fingerprint sensor) you use to lock the device.

Next, type your Google account email address or phone number in the text box and tap “Next.” You can also create an account from this screen by selecting “Create account.”

Enter your password in the text box and tap “Next.” If you have two-factor authentication enabled, you’ll have an extra security step after the password.

Now you will see information about the Google Terms of Service, the Google Play Terms of Service, and the Google Privacy Policy. Click on any of the links to read more. Tap “I Agree” when you’re ready to proceed.

That’s it. You can repeat this process for however many Google accounts you want to add.

If you ever want to remove an account, simply go back to Settings > Accounts and select the Google account from the list. Tap the “Remove Account” button.

You’re done! You will now be able to access this account through all of your Google apps.

