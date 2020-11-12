The Control Center on Mac consolidates all the system controls in one neat drop-down menu. But there are some controls like “Wi-Fi,” “Battery,” and “Sound” outputs that you still might want to access from the menu bar.

Mac users running macOS Big Sur and newer have both options. They can keep system controls in the Control Center and they add any control directly to the menu bar. This includes new Control Center modules like “Now Playing,” “Display,” “Accessibility Controls,” “Fast User Switching,” and more.

There are two ways to add and remove controls to the menu bar. You can simply drag and drop a control or you can use “System Preferences.”

The first option is far more intuitive. To get started, click the “Control Center” button from the menu bar to see all modules.

Now, click and hold a module to pick it up. Simply drag the control over to the menu bar and place it where you want. Then, let go of the cursor to pin it to the menu bar.

You can rearrange menu bar icons at any time. Press and hold the “Command” key on your keyboard and then drag and drop icons to rearrange them.

Once a control (or as macOS refers to it, a module) is added to the menu bar, you can just click the icon to expand it and see all the options.

Removing a module from the menu bar is also quite simple. Hold the “Command” key on your keyboard and drag the control icon down towards the desktop. In a second, you’ll see a little “x” icon next to it. Simply let go to remove the icon from the menu bar.

Alternatively, you can also use the “System Preferences” menu to add or remove modules to the menu bar. Click the “Apple” icon in the top-left corner and then choose the “System Preferences” option.

Now, select to the “Dock & Menu Bar” option.

Here you will see all controls listed in the sidebar. Choose a control (like “Wi-Fi”) and check the “Show in Menu Bar” option to add the control to the menu bar. Uncheck the option to remove the control from the menu bar.

And yes, this works for the additional controls that are not available directly in the Control Center. You can go to the “Other Modules” section and enable the “Show in Menu Bar” option for “Accessibility Shortcuts,” “Battery,” and “Fast User Switching” modules to directly access them from the menu bar.