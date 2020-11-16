Facebook has merged Messenger and Instagram DMs. This means anyone from Facebook can slide into your Instagram DMs. If you prefer keeping your Facebook and Instagram profiles separate, this can be a cause for concern. Thankfully, Instagram allows you to easily cut off this link.

Open the Instagram app on your Android phone or iPhone. Navigate to your profile tab by tapping your display picture found in the bottom-right corner of the app.

Tap the hamburger menu button in the top-right corner. In the side menu, select “Settings.”

Go to Privacy > Messages.

Here, you have a few ways to customize who from Facebook can text you on Instagram.

To prevent your Facebook friends or anyone else you’ve ever chatted with on Messenger from reaching out to you on Instagram, tap the second setting on the list.

The default “Chats” option lets any of your Facebook friends or acquaintances to clutter your Instagram inbox. If you want to block your Facebook friends entirely, check “Don’t Receive Requests.” Selecting the “Message Requests” sends texts from Facebook friends to your Instagram’s DM request list.

Friends of your friends on Facebook can also get in touch with you on Instagram from Messenger. To put an end to this, return to the “Message Controls” page and head into “Friends of Friends on Facebook.”

Choose “Don’t Receive Requests” to shut them out.

Lastly, the “Others on Facebook” setting enables you to ban strangers from Facebook Messenger to message you on Instagram.

It’s worth noting that Facebook Messenger users can only ping your Instagram inbox if you have opted into the merger. These message controls come in handy especially if you want to try the new messaging features and not let Messenger profiles bother you on Instagram. Unfortunately, there’s no option to roll back to the old version of Instagram DMs.

Similarly, you can now also message a Facebook friend from Instagram.