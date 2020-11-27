Extensions in Microsoft Edge can make your browser more useful or powerful. But sometimes you might not like icons for each extension taking up space on the toolbar. Here are two easy ways to manage which extension icons appear on your Edge toolbar.

Hide Extension Icons in the Menu

The simplest way to hide or reveal an extension toolbar icon in Edge is by moving it from the toolbar to the ellipses menu, which looks like a “…”. Once it’s on the menu, you can just as easily move it back to the toolbar. Here’s how.

First, launch Edge. In any window, locate the toolbar. By default, extension icons appear just to the right of the address bar.

If you’d like to remove an extension icon from the Edge toolbar (without uninstalling or disabling the extension), right-click the icon and select “Move to the menu.”

Once you move an extension icon to the menu, you’ll find it at the very top of the main Edge menu, which you can access by pressing the ellipses button (which looks like three dots).

If you’d like to bring the extension icon back to the toolbar, right-click the icon and select “Move to the toolbar” in the menu that appears.

Repeat this with as many extensions you’d like until you’ve found the configuration that is most comfortable for you.

Disable Extensions Completely

You can also remove extension icons from the toolbar by disabling the extensions themselves. Once disabled, the extensions will no longer function until you reenable them later. First, click the ellipses button (thee dots) and select “Extensions.”

An “Extensions” tab will open. This tab includes the master list of all your installed Edge add-ons and extensions. To disable any one of them, flip the little switch next to it until it turns off.

Once the extension is disabled, its icon will disappear from the toolbar. If you want to bring it back, just revisit the Extensions menu and flip the switch beside it back on again. Have fun flipping switches!

