X
Popular Searches
X
The Best Tech Newsletter Anywhere

Join 350,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

How to Fix “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts” Grayed Out on iPhone or iPad

Benj Edwards @benjedwards

iOS Shortcuts Icon Hero

If you want to run a Shortcut created and shared by someone else on your iPhone or iPad, you first have to allow untrusted shortcuts to be saved to your device. If this option is grayed out in Settings, though, there’s a way to fix it.

The Problem

Normally, when you want to run an untrusted shortcut, you have to visit Settings > Shortcuts, and then toggle-On “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts.” But, if you’ve never run a Shortcut before, you’ll find that the “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts” option is grayed out and you can’t toggle the switch under “Sharing Security.”

An example of "Allow Untrusted Shortcuts" greyed out in Settings on iPhone and iPad

How to Enable “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts” When It’s Grayed Out

To activate “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts” in Settings, you first have to run a shortcut—any shortcut at all—in the Shortcuts app. Sometimes, it’s easiest to just pick and run a shortcut from the Gallery.

First, open Shortcuts. If you can’t find it, swipe downward with one finger in the middle of the screen, and then type “shortcuts” in the Spotlight search bar. Tap “Shortcuts” when it appears.

Type "shortcuts" in Spotlight search then tap the Shortcuts icon.

When Shortcuts opens, tap the “Gallery” button at the bottom.

In Shortcuts on iPhone or iPad, tap "Gallery."

In the Gallery view, browse through and select any Shortcut. For our example, we’ll choose “Learn How to Wash Your Hands.” It doesn’t matter which one you choose.

In the Shortcuts Gallery on iPhone or iPad, tap any shortcut.

Tap “Add Shortcut.”

Tap "Add Shortcut"

Next, tap “My Shortcuts” at the bottom.

In Shortcuts on iPhone or iPad, tap "My Shortcuts."

On the “All Shortcuts” page, tap the shortcut you just added, and it will run. Avoid tapping the ellipsis button (. . .), though, as that opens an edit menu.

In Shortcuts on iPhone or iPad, tap the shortcut to run it.

Now, launch Settings and navigate to Shortcuts. The “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts” option will no longer be grayed out. Tap the switch to toggle-On this option and it will turn green.

Toggle-On "Allow Untrusted Shortcuts."

RELATED: How to Allow "Untrusted Shortcuts" on iPhone and iPad

When this setting is enabled, you’ll be able to save Shortcuts created by others and shared through iCloud, like the one we created that mutes your iPhone when you tap the back of it. To do so, though, you’ll have to receive a link to the shortcut from someone else. Have fun!

RELATED: How to Mute Volume by Tapping the Back of Your iPhone

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 14 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.
How-To Geek is where you turn when you want experts to explain technology. Since we launched in 2006, our articles have been read more than 1 billion times. Want to know more?