How to Use Incognito Mode in Google Chrome for Android

Joe Fedewa

The Incognito mode and Android logos on top of the Google Chrome logo.

Google Chrome was one of the first browsers to support a built-in private-browsing mode. Incognito mode is now available in Chrome on every platform, including Android. We’ll show you how to use this important privacy feature.

Before we begin, you should know what Incognito Mode does and doesn’t do. Its purpose is to prevent Chrome from saving your browsing history, cookies, information you’ve typed in forms, and other site data.

What Incognito Mode doesn’t do is make you invisible on the web. Websites and your internet service provider can still see your activity. Additionally, downloaded files and bookmarks are still stored. If you want your activity to be completely invisible, you’ll need a VPN.

Using Incognito Mode on Android is very simple. First, open the Chrome browser on your Android phone or tablet.

Tap Google Chrome.

Next, tap the three vertical dots at the top right.

Tap the three vertical dots.

Select “New Incognito Tab” from the list.

Select "New Incognito Tab."

You’re now in Google Chrome’s Incognito Mode. One last thing you can do for some extra privacy is toggle-On the “Block Third-Party Cookies” option.

Toggle-On "Block Third-Party Cookies."

You’ll now have an Incognito tab next to the others. Tap the tab button at the top to see all your open Chrome tabs.

Tap the tab button.

Tabs are separated into two groups at the top; the hat and glasses icon is the Incognito group.

Tap the number for normal tabs, or the hat with glasses for the incognito tabs.

That’s it! You can now easily switch to Incognito mode in Google Chrome on Android any time you want to browse the web with a little more privacy.

Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
