Samsung Galaxy smartwatches are great productivity companions, but they’re also good for fitness tracking. One useful feature is heart rate monitoring. We’ll show you how to measure your heart rate manually or automatically with a Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Heart rate sensors have been included in Samsung smartwatches since the Gear 2, which was released in 2014. Any modern Samsung Gear or Galaxy smartwatch will have the ability to measure your heart rate. It’s important to note, however, that smartwatches are not medical instruments and should not be used for a diagnosis.

There are two methods in which you can measure your heart rate with a Samsung Galaxy Watch. You can manually check at any time or have the watch automatically measure throughout the day. During workouts, the watch will measure your heart rate more frequently as well.

Manually Check Your Heart Rate

To manually check your current heart rate using your Galaxy Watch, we’ll start by pressing the physical Power Button on the watch to open the Apps panel. Select “Samsung Health” from the list.

Scroll down in the Health app and select the heart rate section.

Simply tap the “Measure” button to begin measuring your heart rate now.

A circle around the edge of the screen will indicate the progress.

Once it’s complete, you’ll see a little report about how this measurement compares to previous ones. You can tap “Tag” to add a note.

Automatic Heart Rate Tracking

Automatic heart rate tracking on your Samsung Galaxy Watch is very useful because you never have to think about it.

To get started, press the physical Power Button on the watch to open the Apps list and select “Samsung Health.”

Scroll down to the heart rate section and tap it.

On the heart rate screen, scroll down and select the gear icon to open Settings.

There are three options on this screen:

Measure continuously: Measures your heart rate continuously.

Measures your heart rate continuously. Every 10 mins while still: Measures your heart rate every 10 minutes when you’re not working out.

Measures your heart rate every 10 minutes when you’re not working out. Manual measurement only: Will never measure your heart rate automatically.

Choose one of the options to proceed. Keep in mind that continuous heart rate tracking will have a bigger impact on battery life than the every 10 minutes option.

That’s it! You can check your heart rate history by visiting the Samsung Health app. The app will show your heart rate measurements on a graph for the week.

Again, smartwatches are not medical instruments and should not be used for a diagnosis. That being said, it’s a cool tool to have, especially if you’re into fitness tracking.

