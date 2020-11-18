Grant one-time permissions on Android 11
We often install apps that we don’t intend to open more than a few times. You shouldn’t grant such apps permanent access to your phone’s data. Android allows you to offer one-time permissions so that when apps are sitting dormant, they can’t track you.

Temporary permissions, available for devices running Android 11 and newer, can be applied for sensitive permissions like the camera and GPS.

In case your phone is on an older version of Android, you can take advantage of a paid third-party app called Bouncer to set up one-time permissions. Here’s how to use them.

Grant Temporary Permissions on Android

When you launch an app for the first time on Android and it requests access, the permission dialogue will have three options. Select “Only This Time” to approve a temporary permission. This means as soon as you leave that app, Android will automatically revoke it and the app will ask you for it again the next time you open it.

To enable one-time permissions for existing apps, navigate to the Settings app > Apps & Notifications > See All Apps.

Locate the app whose permissions you’d like to edit.

Go to “Permissions”and choose the permission you want the app to request every time you use it such as “Microphone” or “Camera.”

Here, toggle the “Ask Every Time” setting.

Grant Temporary Permissions on Android With Bouncer

Once you have the Bouncer app installed on your Android phone or tablet, launch it and follow the on-screen instructions to configure the service.

Now, whenever you grant a permission, Bouncer will send you a notification asking if you’d like to keep or remove it. If you need the permission for a few moments like when you’re trying to hail an Uber and don’t mind the app reading your GPS data, you can hit the “Schedule” button in the notification, which instructs Bouncer to revoke it after a defined time period.

By default, Bouncer remembers your habits. So when you ask the app to remove or keep any permission on an app, it will repeat the action automatically the next time. For instance, if you always revoke Uber’s location access, Bouncer will do it on its own after the first time.

In case this feature is not available by default, you can enable it manually by tapping the gear icon found in the top-right corner of the Bouncer app and toggling the “Auto Remove” option.

