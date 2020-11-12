chrome for android clear history

It’s no mystery that web browsers track a lot of our internet usage habits. This “history” can also be easily accessed by anyone who checks your device. If you use Google Chrome on Android, we’ll show you how to clear it.

Your browsing history is a running list of all the websites you’ve visited. It’s useful when you want to go back to a page you’ve visited before, or if you can’t remember where you saw or read something. However, sometimes, you might not want others to have access to this history. Let’s clear it!

To get started, open Google Chrome on your Android phone or tablet.

open google chrome

Tap the three-dot menu at the top right.

tap the menu icon

Next, tap “History” in the context menu.

select history from the menu

If you want to clear specific entries, you can tap the search icon at the top. Tap the “X” next to any entry to remove it.

search for entries and clear them

To delete your browsing history in bulk, tap “Clear Browsing Data.”

tap clear browsing data

Under the “Basic” tab, you can choose how far back you want to clear data with the “Time Range” option. Make sure “Browsing History” is selected, and then tap “Clear Data.”

select a time range and clear data

The “Advanced” tab has a few more options, but they aren’t necessary to clear your browsing history.

advanced tab options

It really is as simple as that. You can do this as often as you’d like to keep your history clear.

