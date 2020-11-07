How to Remove Contact Suggestions From the Share Sheet on iPhone and iPad

By default, your iPhone and iPad suggest a list of people whenever you tap the Share button. It’s easy to share things accidentally. Starting with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, you can remove suggested contacts from the Share sheet.

The Problem: Contacts in the Share Sheet

Apple uses the Share menu for more than just sharing something with friends. It’s also how you perform actions on an item, such as duplicating a photo or saving a PDF to the Files app.

Depending on what you’re trying to do, seeing a list of your friends or family members pop up when you’re just trying to copy a file can be surprising. You might worry that a stray tap would share a link or piece of media with someone by accident. Luckily, starting with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, it’s now easy to completely remove the list of sharing suggestions on the Share sheet.

How to Remove People From the Share Menu

To remove these contacts from the Share menu, open “Settings” on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap “Siri & Search.”

In “Siri & Search,” tap the switch beside “Suggestions when sharing” to turn it off.

Exit “Settings.” The next time you tap “Share” in an app, you’ll notice that the list of sharing suggestions is now gone. Instead, you’ll just see the regular row of app icons and a list of potential actions below.

This one small change can potentially bring a great deal of peace of mind to some iPhone and iPad users, but if you ever want to bring it back, just enable the “Suggestions when Sharing” option in Settings again.

How to Remove Contacts from Share Sheet in iOS 13 or Older

If you want to remove contacts from the Share sheet on an iPhone or iPad running an older operating system—in other words, iOS 13 or below on an iPhone and iPadOS 13 or below on an iPad—you’ll need to delete a conversation within the Messages app or within other apps that support Share extensions, such as Discord

Even if you’re running iOS or iPadOS 14, it’s possible to temporarily remove particular contacts from your Share sheet this way.

Deleting message threads is not an ideal fix, however, so if your device supports it, consider updating your iPhone to iOS 14 or updating your iPad to iOS 14 (or whatever newer operating system is available), and you’ll be able to completely disable contact suggestions in the Share menu. Good luck!

