If you’re a fan of Mozilla Firefox and you’d like to clear your browsing history quickly, there’s a simple keyboard shortcut available to help you do the job on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Here’s how to use it.

First, open “Firefox.” In any open window, press one of these two keyboard shortcut combinations depending on which type of computer you are using:

Windows or Linux: Press Ctrl+Shift+Delete.

Press Ctrl+Shift+Delete. Mac: Press Command+Shift+Delete.

After pressing the proper shortcut, a “Clear All History” window will appear.

If you’d like to change any of the settings—such as the “Time range to clear” or which elements of your history you’d like to erase—you can do it now using your mouse or trackpad.

Once you’re ready, click “OK.”

Your Firefox browsing history will be cleared based on the settings you selected.

The next time you open the “Clear All History” window, it will remember the last settings you chose, so you can quickly clear history just by pressing Enter—no mouse required.

Also, if you find yourself frequently clearing your history, you can also enable private browsing mode (or even keep it enabled at all times). In that mode, Firefox will never remember your browsing history. Happy browsing!

