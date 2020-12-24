There are plenty of video-calling apps to choose from, but Google Duo might be the simplest. It works with the iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, and even on the web in a browser. We’ll show you how it works in the latter.

Using Google Duo on the web is straightforward. All you have to do is sign in with the same credentials (including the phone number) you used to create your Duo account. You don’t have to download any apps.

First, go to duo.google.com in a web browser, like Chrome.

If you aren’t signed in to your Google account, click “Try Duo for Web.”

After you sign in, you’ll be asked to verify your phone number. Make sure the number shown matches the one on your account, and then click “Next.”

Google will send a text message to your phone with a verification code. Type that number to confirm your account. Click “Resend SMS” or “Call Me” if you don’t receive the message.

Depending on which browser you’re using, Google Duo might request permission to send notifications about incoming calls. Click “Got It” if you see this message and want to opt in.

Click “Allow” in the pop-up requesting permission to “Show Notifications.”

Now that you’re signed in, you can use Duo to make or receive calls. Click “Start a Call” to search for someone by their phone number or email. Select “Create a Group Link” to start a group call.

During a video call, you’ll see a toolbar at the top with the following icons:

Microphone: Click this to mute your microphone.

Click this to mute your microphone. Video camera: Click this to turn off your camera for an audio-only call.

Click this to turn off your camera for an audio-only call. Wide/portrait modes: Click this to switch between landscape and portrait video modes.

Click this to switch between landscape and portrait video modes. F ull-screen mode: Click this to make the video call full screen.

Click this to make the video call full screen. Settings: Click this to select the microphone and camera you want to use.

Click “End Call” at the bottom to exit a call.

Now, you’re all set to use Google Duo on the web! It’s a convenient way to use one of the best video-calling services out there without having to download yet another app.