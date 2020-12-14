Need to clear your Google Chrome browsing data quickly? Three’s no need to dig through menus—it’s as easily as a single keyboard shortcut and a few clicks. Here’s how to do it.

First, open “Chrome.” In any window, press the following three-key shortcut combination depending on your platform.

Windows or Linux: Press Ctrl+Shift+Delete

Press Ctrl+Shift+Delete Mac: Press Command+Shift+Backspace. (On a Mac, the backspace key is labeled “Delete.” Note that pressing the Delete key beside the Home and Edit keys doesn’t work.)

Press Command+Shift+Backspace. (On a Mac, the backspace key is labeled “Delete.” Note that pressing the Delete key beside the Home and Edit keys doesn’t work.) Chromebook: Press Ctrl+Shift+Backspace.

Press Ctrl+Shift+Backspace. iPhone and iPad (with keyboard connected): Press Command+Y.

After pressing the shortcut on Windows, Linux, Mac, or Chromebook, a “Settings” tab will open, and a “Clear browsing data” will pop up. Select the options you’d like, then click “Clear data.” If you’d like to do it completely hands free, press “Tab” several times until the “Clear data” button is selected, then hit “Enter” or “Return.”

On an iPhone or iPad with a keyboard attached, a “History” window will pop up. Tap “Clear Browsing Data” at the bottom of the window, then a “Clear Browsing Data” window will appear. Tap the “Clear Browsing Data” button at the bottom, then confirm.

Your history will be cleared to whatever level you chose. Repeat whenever you’d like. Privacy is good!

