Microsoft PowerPoint gives you the ability to rotate text to better fit your presentation’s slide. You can rotate text by inputting an exact degree or you can go off-script and rotate text by hand. Here’s how.

Rotating text by hand is as simple as clicking and dragging your mouse. First, open PowerPoint and insert a text box by clicking the “Text Box” option in the “Text” group of the “Insert” tab.

Your cursor will turn into a downward-pointing arrow. Click and drag your mouse to draw the text box and then type text.

After you’ve typed your text, click and drag the curved arrow above the text box to rotate the text.

Rotating text by hand is good if you have an idea of the position the text should be without needing to have the text at an exact degree. However, in some cases, you may require the text to be at a specific degree, in which case you can specify the number.

RELATED: How to Make Diagonal Text in Word

To do so, click and highlight the text box you want to rotate. Next, in the “Format” tab, click the “Rotate” option in the “Arrange” group.

A drop-down menu will appear with a few options to rotate your text. The first two options will rotate the text box right or left by 90 degrees from its current position. The next two options will flip the text box vertically or horizontally, respectively. If you want to input an exact degree, click “More Rotation Options.”

The “Format Shape” pane will open on the right-hand side of the window. Click the up and down arrows in the “Rotation” box to adjust the degree in which the text is rotated, or just type the measurement number.

The text box will now rotate to the inputted degree.

Now that you know how to rotate text in PowerPoint, you’re one step closer to creating the perfect slide for your presentation. Note that you can use these same steps to rotate any object in PowerPoint—it’s not just for text!