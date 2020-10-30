X
How to Sign up for Apple One on iPhone and iPad

Justin Duino @jaduino
Signing up for an Apple One subscription on iPhone
Justin Duino

Apple One is a subscription bundle of the Silicon Valley company’s services that, when combined, cost less than they would when individually packaged together. If you’re looking to save a couple of dollars each month, here’s how to sign up for Apple One using your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

There are three different Apple One plans you can choose from. The Family and Premier tiers can be shared with up to five users:

  • Individual ($12.95/month, save $6/month): Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, 50 GB of iCloud storage
  • Family ($19.95/month, save $8/month): Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, 200 GB of iCloud storage
  • Premier ($29.95/month, save $25/month): Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, 2 TB of iCloud storage, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ (available late 2020)

Now that you know which Apple One plan you want to subscribe to, let’s get started.

Sign up for Apple One

Start by opening the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad. If you can’t find it, swipe down on the middle of your home screen and use Apple’s built-in Spotlight search feature to locate the app.

Open the "Settings" app

Next, tap on your user profile tied to your Apple ID found at the top of the menu.

Tap on your Apple ID listing

Select the “Subscriptions” option.

Select the "Subscriptions" option

You will see an offer to sign up for Apple One near the top of the page. Tap the “Try It Now” link found under the “Get Apple One” listing.

Tap the "Try It Now" link under the "Get Apple One" listing

Choose the plan that works best for you. You can choose from “Individual,” “Family,” or “Premier.” Select the “Start Free Trial” button to proceed.

Choose an Apple One plan and then select "Start Free Trial"

A pop-up menu will appear confirming that you’d like to start your subscription. The subscription’s policy, price, and information about recurring payments will be displayed—double-press the Side button (or the Home button if your device has one) to confirm.

Confirm your Apple One subscription

You have no successfully signed up for Apple One. Tap the “Done” button to start listing to music, stream video, or more.

Your Apple One subscription is confirmed. Tap the "Done" button

Change Apple One Plan

Whether you want to upgrade your plan or drop it down a level, you can easily change your Apple One Plan.

Start by opening the “Settings” app.

Open the "Settings" app

As before, tap on your Apple ID found at the top of the menu.

Tap on your Apple ID listing

Select the “Subscriptions” option.

Select the "Subscriptions" option

Choose your “Apple One” subscription.

Select your Apple One Subscription from the list

Tap on the Apple One plan you’d like to switch to—Individual, Family, or Premier.

Choose a new Apple One plan

A confirmation window will appear. Double press the Side or Home button to confirm the subscription change.

Confirm your Apple One subscription change

Alternatively, if you only want to keep one or two of the bundled services but don’t want to keep Apple One, select the “Choose Individual Services” button.

Select the "Choose Individual Services" button

Here, you can choose which services you’d like to keep and then confirm the change.

Choose a service you'd like to keep and then tap the confirm button

The button will list how many services you’re going to subscribe to and the new monthly cost.

Cancel Apple One Subscription

Canceling your Apple One subscription if you’re no longer using the bundled services (or if it is too expensive) is as easy as setting it up. Begin by opening the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad.

Open the "Settings" app

Tap on your user profile at the top of the screen that includes your Apple ID avatar.

Tap on your Apple ID listing

Select the “Subscriptions” button.

Select the "Subscriptions" option

Choose the “Apple One” subscription from the list of options.

Select your Apple One Subscription from the list

Scroll down to the bottom of the menu and then tap the “Cancel Apple One” button.

Select the "Cancel Apple One" button

Before you can cancel, Apple will try to retain your business. If you’re canceling because you’re not using all of the included services, you can choose to change your subscription to individual services like Apple Music and iCloud storage.

Choose which services you want to keep

If you’re certain that Apple One isn’t for you, tap the “Cancel Apple One” button found at the bottom of the page.

Tap the "Cancel Apple One" button

