How to View 3D Halloween Characters in AR Using Your Phone

Halloween is the time of year when people like to get a little spooky. Your home might already be decked out in ghosts and skeletons, but Google’s 3D augmented reality (AR) objects can take it to the next level.

You may not know this, but Google Search has the ability to put 3D objects in your environment through augmented reality. This feature doesn’t require any special apps, it simply works from the browser on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

The 3D objects include dinosaurs, a wide variety of animals, planets, and other miscellaneous things. Google also includes a handful of objects specifically for Halloween:

Ghost

Dancing skeleton

Jack-o’-lanterns

Dog in a hot dog costume

Dog in a pirate costume

Cat in a witch hat

To put these spooky (and silly) objects in your world, you can use the Google app (iPhone, iPad, or Android) or the Google website in a mobile browser such as Chrome.

The objects can be found by searching for them. The terms you can use include “Halloween,” “Jack-o-lantern,” “human skeleton,” “cat,” “dog,” and “German Shepherd.”

Next, after searching for your desired AR Halloween character, scroll down on the main results tab and look for the 3D object card. Tap “View in 3D” to see the object in full screen.

From here you can move the object around your screen with your fingers as well as pinch in and out to resize the 3D character. To put it in your real-world environment, tap “View in Your Space.”

You will see a prompt to move your phone around to help the AR technology analyze the space and determine how much room is available. The object will then appear. You can move the Halloween object and scale it with your fingers.

Tap the camera shutter button in the center of the screen to snap a photo.

Drag the card open from the bottom of the screen to see related Halloween objects. Tap one to place it on your phone’s screen.

That’s all there is to it! Go forth and add some of Google’s 3D AR Halloween spookiness to your world.