Love using Memoji? You can now use Memoji from your Apple Watch and turn your Memoji character into a watch face that animates every time you turn your wrist. Plus, you can send Memoji stickers from the Messages app!

How to Create Memoji on Apple Watch

Apple Watch users who are running watchOS 7 and higher can use the new Memoji app to create, view, and customize their Memoji character right from their Apple Watch. If you have already created a Memoji character on your iPhone, you’ll find it on the Apple Watch as well.

Press the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch to open the Apps screen. From here, choose the “Memoji” app.

Here, you’ll see a list of all available Memojis. If this is the first time you’re using Memoji, go to the top of the screen and tap the “+” button.

Now, you’ll be presented with different characteristics to customize. First, choose the “Skin” option and then use the Digital Crown to try different skin tones. Swipe left or right to change the avatar’s attributes. For example, in the Skin section, you can customize the color, freckles, cheeks, and beauty marks.

Tap the “Back” button to see all the customization options. You can customize the skin, hairstyle, brow, eyes, head, nose, mouth, ears, facial hair, eyewear, and headgear, each with their own attributes.

Once you have customized your character, tap the “Done” button in the top-right corner to save the Memoji.

The new Memoji character will now be available in the Messages app, and it will be synced to your iPhone (you’ll be able to use it on a FaceTime call).

How to Use Memoji as a Watch Face

The coolest part of having Memoji on the Apple Watch is the new Memoji watch face. Once enabled, the Memoji character changes expression every time you lift your wrist or tap on the screen. It’s cute and fun.

You can set any Memoji as a watch face from the Memoji app.

Open the “Memoji” app on your Apple Watch and choose a Memoji. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and choose the “Create Watch Face” option.

Your Apple Watch will now create a new Memoji watch face.

How to Send Memoji Stickers Using Messages

Once you have created a Memoji character, you can send Memoji stickers from the Messages app (using iMessage) and while replying to the message notification.

To do this, open the “Messages” app and choose a conversation. Scroll down and tap the “Memoji Stickers” icon.

Next, choose a Memoji character. You’ll see all available Memoji stickers. Tap a sticker to send it in the chat.

