How to Get the HTC Sense Weather & Clock Widget on Android

The Android operating system has produced some iconic designs. One of the most notable of the early Android days was the HTC Sense Weather & Clock widget. If you remember this classic widget fondly, you can use it today on your Android smartphone.

You won’t need an HTC phone to use these widgets. Third-party developers have recreated the HTC Weather & Clock widget for anyone to use. All you need to do is download them from the Google Play Store.

Sense Flip Clock & Weather

The first widget we’ll try is called “Sense Flip Clock & Weather.” This one is modeled after the early versions of the HTC Sense widget. Install the app on your Android device from the Play Store and open it to begin.

First, you’ll need to grant the app location permission to display the weather. Tap “OK.”

Give the app your preferred permission to proceed. If you want the widget to always display the most accurate weather, you have to go into your Settings menu and grant the app permission to access your location all the time.

You’ll now see a pretty typical weather app interface, but what we’re after is the widget. Go to your phone or tablet’s home screen and tap and hold on a blank spot to bring up the menu.

Depending on the home screen launcher you use, the menu may appear different. Look for “Add Widgets” or “Widgets” and select it.

Scroll through the list of widgets and locate “Sense Flip Clock & Weather.” There are a number of different widget sizes to choose from. Tap and hold the one you want to use.

Drag the widget to the spot you want on the home screen and let go to drop it into place.

Sense V2 Flip Clock & Weather

The next widget we’ll try is called “Sense V2 Flip Clock & Weather.” This one is modeled after the later versions of the HTC Sense widget. It’s a little more modern looking.

Install the app from the Google Play Store and open it to begin.

Like the previous widget, we need to give it location access to display the weather. Tap “OK” to proceed.

Choose your preferred location access permission.

Follow the steps from the previous widget to go to the home screen, open the “Widget” menu, find “Sense V2 Flip Clock & Weather,” and drop it on your smartphone or tablet’s home screen.

That’s all there is to it! Now you have some classic Android nostalgia on your home screen.