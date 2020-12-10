If you’re experiencing slow performance while browsing the web with Microsoft Edge, you can use Edge’s built-in Browser Task Manager to identify which sites or extensions might be bogging down your system with heavy resource usage. Here’s how to use it.

First, open “Microsoft Edge.” Click the ellipses button (three dots) in the upper-right corner of any Edge browser window. In the menu that pops up, select “More tools,” then “Browser task manager.”

When the Browser Task Manager window opens, you’ll see a list of all tabs, processes, and extensions running in the browser. Data for each one is divided into four columns. Here’s what each column means:

Memory: This shows how much system memory a tab or process is using in kilobytes.

This shows how much system memory a tab or process is using in kilobytes. CPU: This shows what percentage of your total CPU capacity (processing power) a tab or process is using.

This shows what percentage of your total CPU capacity (processing power) a tab or process is using. Network: This shows the amount of network bandwidth in use by the tab or process in bytes or kilobytes per second. Tabs with open sites that stream media like video or music will use more.

This shows the amount of network bandwidth in use by the tab or process in bytes or kilobytes per second. Tabs with open sites that stream media like video or music will use more. Process ID: This shows the process ID of the tab or process, which is mostly useful for in-depth developer troubleshooting.

At any time, you can click the “Memory,” “CPU,” or “Network” column header, Task Manager will sort the tabs and processes by resource usage.

For example, if you’d like to figure out which tab is using the most memory, click the “Memory” column header, and the most memory-intensive tabs will move to the top of the list. Likewise, if you want to see which tabs are using the most CPU power, click the “CPU” column header.

If a tab or process is taking up too much CPU, memory, or network bandwidth and becomes unresponsive, you can force it to close using Edge’s Browser Task Manager. To do so, select the tab or process from the list, then click the “End process button.”

You can also use Browser Task Manager to manage large numbers of tabs at once. For example, if you have 100 tabs open and would like to close many of them at once, select them in a group within Task Manager and click “End process.” Just make sure you have any work in those tabs saved before you close them suddenly. Happy browsing!

