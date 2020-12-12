Instagram User Changing Quick Response Emoji
Khamosh Pathak

In Instagram Direct Message, you can double-tap a message to send a heart, and you can press and hold a message to see emoji reactions. Want to customize this? Here’s how to change emoji reactions in Instagram DM.

The ability to customize emoji reactions is part of Facebook’s cross-platform messaging feature in Instagram. This update lets you message your Facebook friends from Instagram and brings some Messenger features to Instagram.

RELATED: How to Message a Facebook Friend From Instagram

Update Instagram Messaging

If you haven’t updated already, you can do so from Instagram’s Settings menu. From your Instagram profile, tap the hamburger menu button in the top-right corner, and choose the “Settings” option. Here, tap the “Update Messaging” option.

Tap Update Messaging

From the next screen, tap the “Update” button.

Tap Update

Now, the Instagram DM icon at the top-right corner of the app will change to a Messenger icon. Once you have updated, you can customize emoji reactions from any Instagram conversation.

Change Emoji Reactions in Instagram DMs

With the Facebook Messenger integration connected to Instagram direct messaging, tap the “Messenger” icon in the top-right corner of the Instagram app to see all conversations.

Tap Messenger Icon from Instagram

Then, select a conversation.

Select Conversation fro Instagram DM

Here, press and hold a message to see emoji reactions.

Tap and hold a message in Instagram DM

You can tap the “+” button to see all emojis or select an emoji to send it as an emoji reaction.

To change an emoji reaction, tap and hold on an emoji to enter the customization mode.

Tap the new emoji to send it

You’ll see all the available emojis at the bottom. Browse or search for a particular emoji and then tap an emoji to add it to the quick response menu.

Select the emoji you want to change

You can then choose another emoji and repeat this process.

Select the new Emoji

You can customize all six quick-response emojis here, including the default heart emoji. Once you switch the heart emoji, the left-most emoji will become the default for the double-tap gesture.

If you want to go back to the original configuration, tap the “Reset” button. Once you’re done with the customization, tap the “Done” button.

Tap Done to Save Customized Emojis

You’ll now see the updated quick-response emojis in the pop-up. Select an emoji to send the reaction.

Tap the new emoji to send it

Want to use Instagram from your computer? All you need is Instagram on the Web!

RELATED: How to Use Instagram on the Web From Your Computer

READ NEXT
Khamosh Pathak Khamosh Pathak
Khamosh Pathak is a freelance technology writer who specializes in tutorials. His work has also been published on iPhoneHacks, Zapier's blog, MakeUseOf, and Guiding Tech. Khamosh has seven years of experience writing how-tos, features and technology guides on the internet.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.