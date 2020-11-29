Recording shows and movies on YouTube TV is incredibly easy. Simply setting up a DVR recording will automatically save an airing of a movie or every episode of a TV show. Here’s how to get started.

Instead of looking for a “Record” option typically found from typical cable providers, YouTube TV records shows and movies you’ve added to your library. We’ll show you how to add your favorite shows and movies to your YouTube TV library.

Record YouTube TV Shows and Movies on Mobile

First, open the YouTube TV app on iPhone, iPad, or Android. Tap on the search icon in the top-right corner of the interface.

A search box will appear. You can browse shows by category, network, or see what’s trending. Type in the show or movie title you are looking for.

When we searched for How I Met Your Mother, the show immediately popped up in the search results. Tap the plus (+) icon to add it to your library.

If you don’t want to immediately add it to your library, tap on the movie or show listing to get more information or see what episodes are available.

Once the movie or TV show is successfully added, the plus icon will turn into a checkmark. YouTube TV will now automatically record every episode of that show or airing of a movie moving forward.

Record YouTube TV Shows and Movies on the Web

The process for adding movies and shows to your library from the web is very similar to the app experience. First, navigate to the YouTube TV website. Click on the search icon in the top-right corner.

Next, type the name of the show or movie you’re looking for in the search bar. On this page, you can also browse shows by category, network, or see what is trending.

Click on the search result you were looking for.

A pop-up window will appear with additional information about the movie or TV show, as well as a full list of available seasons, episodes, or airings. Click on the plus (+) icon to save the show or movie to your library.

You’re done! YouTube TV’s unlimited DVR will record every episode of that show moving forward as well as every airing of a selected movie.

Record YouTube TV Shows and Movies on Your TV

For this guide, we’ll be using an NVIDIA Shield running Android TV. However, the experience should be similar whether you’re using an Apple TV or your TV’s built-in YouTube TV app.

On the YouTube TV home screen, select the search icon in the top-right corner.

The search bar will appear. Use the on-screen keyboard or voice dictation to search for a show or movie.

As you type, suggestions will appear. Once your show or movie pops up, scroll to the right and select it.

From the show or movie’s menu, you can see more information like the timing of upcoming episodes, information about the cast, or similar options. Select the plus (+) icon to add the show or movie to your library.

You’ll then get a notification that the show or movie was added to your library. YouTube TV’s unlimited DVR will record every episode of that show or movie airing moving forward.