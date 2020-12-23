So you know that you have an iPhone or an iPad. But they all look similar. How do you know which version you have? All you have to do is find the model number of your iPhone or iPad.
How to Find The Model Number of Your iPhone or iPad
You can find the model number of your iPhone or iPad using the hardware or the software. The fastest way is using the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
First, open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad.
Then, go to the “General” section.
Here, select the “About” option.
Now, tap on the number next to the “Model Number” option.
The number will change to reveal the real model number for your iPhone or iPad.
If your iPhone won’t boot up, you can also check the model number from the device. If you are using an iPhone 8 or higher, remove the SIM tray. You’ll find the model number etched on top in very small letters.
If you’re using an iPhone 7 or older, you’ll find the model number inscribed at the back of the case.
How to Find Out Your iPhone or iPad Based on Model Number
With your iPhone or iPad’s model number, you can determine the exact model name of your device—and the region it came from.
You can simply perform a web search for the model number to find out which iPhone or iPad you have. But you don’t need to go that far either. We have listed all iPhone and iPad models released until 2020 below. Just use the search feature in your browser to find out your iPhone or iPad model number.
iPhone Models
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: A2342 (United States), A2410 (Canada, Japan), A2412 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2411 (other countries and regions)
- iPhone 12 Pro: A2341 (United States), A2406 (Canada, Japan), A2408 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2407 (other countries and regions)
- iPhone 12: A2172 (United States), A2402 (Canada, Japan), A2404 (China Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2403 (other countries and regions)
- iPhone 12 mini: A2176 (United States), A2398 (Canada, Japan), A2400 (China mainland), A2399 (other countries and regions)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation): A2275 (Canada, United States), A2298 (China mainland), A2296 (other countries and regions)
- iPhone 11 Pro: A2160 (Canada, United States), A2217 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2215 (other countries and regions)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: A2161 (Canada, United States), A2220 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2218 (other countries and regions)
- iPhone 11: A2111 (Canada, United States), A2223 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2221 (other countries and regions)
- iPhone XS: A1920, A2097, A2098 (Japan), A2099, A2100 (China mainland)
- iPhone XS Max: A1921, A2101, A2102 (Japan), A2103, A2104 (China mainland)
- iPhone XR: A1984, A2105, A2106 (Japan), A2107, A2108 (China mainland)
- iPhone X: A1865, A1901, A1902
- iPhone 8: A1863, A1905, A1906
- iPhone 8 Plus: A1864, A1897, A1898
- iPhone 7: A1660, A1778, A1779
- iPhone 7 Plus: A1661, A1784, A1785
- iPhone 6s: A1633, A1688, A1700
- iPhone 6s Plus: A1634, A1687, A1699
- iPhone 6: A1549, A1586, A1589
- iPhone 6 Plus: A1522, A1524, A1593
- iPhone SE (1st generation): A1723, A1662, A1724
- iPhone 5s: A1453, A1457, A1518, A1528, A1530, A1533
- iPhone 5c: A1456, A1507, A1516, A1529, A1532
- iPhone 5: A1428, A1429, A1442
- iPhone 4s: A1431, A1387
- iPhone 4: A1349, A1332
- iPhone 3GS: A1325, A1303
- iPhone 3G: A1324, A1241
- iPhone: A1203
iPad Models
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation): A2229 on the iPad Pro, A2069, A2232 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A2233 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation): A2228 on the iPad Pro, A2068, A2230 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A2231 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation): A1876 on the iPad Pro, A2014, A1895 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1983 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
- iPad Pro 11-inch: A1980 on the iPad Pro, A2013, A1934 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1979 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation): A1670 on the iPad Pro, A1671 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1821 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
- iPad Pro (10.5-inch): A1701 on the iPad Pro, A1709 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1852 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
- iPad Pro (9.7-inch): A1673 on the iPad Pro, A1674 or A1675 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro (12.9-inch): A1584 on the iPad Pro, A1652 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Air (3rd generation): A2152 on iPad Air (3rd generation), A2123, A2153 on iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, A2154 on iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
- iPad Air 2: A1566 on the iPad Air 2, A1567 on the iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Air: A1474 on the iPad Air Wi-Fi, A1475 on the iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1476 on the iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)—released early 2014
- iPad mini (5th generation): A2133 on iPad mini (5th generation), A2124, A2126 on iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, A2125 on iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)
- iPad mini 4: A1538 on the iPad mini 4, A1550 on the iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini 3: A1599 on the iPad mini 3, A1600 on the iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini 2: A1489 on the iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi, A1490 on the iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1491 on the iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)—released early 2014
- iPad mini: A1432 on the iPad mini Wi-Fi, A1454 on the iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1455 on the iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)
- iPad (8th generation): A2270 on iPad Wi-Fi, A2428, A2429, A2430 on iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (7th generation): A2197 for Wi-Fi, A2200 and A2198 for Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (6th generation): A1893 for Wi-Fi, A1954 for Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (5th generation): A1822 for Wi-Fi, A1823 for Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (4th generation): A1458 for Wi-Fi, A1459 and A1460 for Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (3rd generation): A1416 for Wi-Fi, A1430 and A1403 for Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad 2: A1395 for Wi-Fi, A1396 for GSM, A1397 for CDMA
- iPad: A1219 for Wi-Fi, A1337 for Wi-Fi + Cellular
Upgrading your iPhone? Here’s what you need to do before selling or trading your iPhone.
