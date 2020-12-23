So you know that you have an iPhone or an iPad. But they all look similar. How do you know which version you have? All you have to do is find the model number of your iPhone or iPad.

How to Find The Model Number of Your iPhone or iPad

You can find the model number of your iPhone or iPad using the hardware or the software. The fastest way is using the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

First, open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad.

Then, go to the “General” section.

Here, select the “About” option.

Now, tap on the number next to the “Model Number” option.

The number will change to reveal the real model number for your iPhone or iPad.

If your iPhone won’t boot up, you can also check the model number from the device. If you are using an iPhone 8 or higher, remove the SIM tray. You’ll find the model number etched on top in very small letters.

If you’re using an iPhone 7 or older, you’ll find the model number inscribed at the back of the case.

How to Find Out Your iPhone or iPad Based on Model Number

With your iPhone or iPad’s model number, you can determine the exact model name of your device—and the region it came from.

You can simply perform a web search for the model number to find out which iPhone or iPad you have. But you don’t need to go that far either. We have listed all iPhone and iPad models released until 2020 below. Just use the search feature in your browser to find out your iPhone or iPad model number.

iPhone Models

iPhone 12 Pro Max: A2342 (United States), A2410 (Canada, Japan), A2412 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2411 (other countries and regions)

A2342 (United States), A2410 (Canada, Japan), A2412 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2411 (other countries and regions) iPhone 12 Pro: A2341 (United States), A2406 (Canada, Japan), A2408 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2407 (other countries and regions)

A2341 (United States), A2406 (Canada, Japan), A2408 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2407 (other countries and regions) iPhone 12: A2172 (United States), A2402 (Canada, Japan), A2404 (China Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2403 (other countries and regions)

A2172 (United States), A2402 (Canada, Japan), A2404 (China Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2403 (other countries and regions) iPhone 12 mini: A2176 (United States), A2398 (Canada, Japan), A2400 (China mainland), A2399 (other countries and regions)

A2176 (United States), A2398 (Canada, Japan), A2400 (China mainland), A2399 (other countries and regions) iPhone SE (2nd generation): A2275 (Canada, United States), A2298 (China mainland), A2296 (other countries and regions)

A2275 (Canada, United States), A2298 (China mainland), A2296 (other countries and regions) iPhone 11 Pro: A2160 (Canada, United States), A2217 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2215 (other countries and regions)

A2160 (Canada, United States), A2217 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2215 (other countries and regions) iPhone 11 Pro Max: A2161 (Canada, United States), A2220 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2218 (other countries and regions)

A2161 (Canada, United States), A2220 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2218 (other countries and regions) iPhone 11: A2111 (Canada, United States), A2223 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2221 (other countries and regions)

A2111 (Canada, United States), A2223 (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), A2221 (other countries and regions) iPhone XS: A1920, A2097, A2098 (Japan), A2099, A2100 (China mainland)

A1920, A2097, A2098 (Japan), A2099, A2100 (China mainland) iPhone XS Max: A1921, A2101, A2102 (Japan), A2103, A2104 (China mainland)

A1921, A2101, A2102 (Japan), A2103, A2104 (China mainland) iPhone XR: A1984, A2105, A2106 (Japan), A2107, A2108 (China mainland)

A1984, A2105, A2106 (Japan), A2107, A2108 (China mainland) iPhone X: A1865, A1901, A1902

A1865, A1901, A1902 iPhone 8: A1863, A1905, A1906

A1863, A1905, A1906 iPhone 8 Plus: A1864, A1897, A1898

A1864, A1897, A1898 iPhone 7: A1660, A1778, A1779

A1660, A1778, A1779 iPhone 7 Plus: A1661, A1784, A1785

A1661, A1784, A1785 iPhone 6s: A1633, A1688, A1700

A1633, A1688, A1700 iPhone 6s Plus: A1634, A1687, A1699

A1634, A1687, A1699 iPhone 6: A1549, A1586, A1589

A1549, A1586, A1589 iPhone 6 Plus: A1522, A1524, A1593

A1522, A1524, A1593 iPhone SE (1st generation): A1723, A1662, A1724

A1723, A1662, A1724 iPhone 5s: A1453, A1457, A1518, A1528, A1530, A1533

A1453, A1457, A1518, A1528, A1530, A1533 iPhone 5c: A1456, A1507, A1516, A1529, A1532

A1456, A1507, A1516, A1529, A1532 iPhone 5: A1428, A1429, A1442

A1428, A1429, A1442 iPhone 4s: A1431, A1387

A1431, A1387 iPhone 4: A1349, A1332

A1349, A1332 iPhone 3GS: A1325, A1303

A1325, A1303 iPhone 3G: A1324, A1241

A1324, A1241 iPhone: A1203

iPad Models

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation): A2229 on the iPad Pro, A2069, A2232 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A2233 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only

A2229 on the iPad Pro, A2069, A2232 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A2233 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation): A2228 on the iPad Pro, A2068, A2230 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A2231 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

A2228 on the iPad Pro, A2068, A2230 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A2231 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation): A1876 on the iPad Pro, A2014, A1895 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1983 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

A1876 on the iPad Pro, A2014, A1895 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1983 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only) iPad Pro 11-inch : A1980 on the iPad Pro, A2013, A1934 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1979 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

: A1980 on the iPad Pro, A2013, A1934 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1979 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation): A1670 on the iPad Pro, A1671 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1821 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

A1670 on the iPad Pro, A1671 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1821 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only) iPad Pro (10.5-inch): A1701 on the iPad Pro, A1709 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1852 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

A1701 on the iPad Pro, A1709 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1852 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only) iPad Pro (9.7-inch): A1673 on the iPad Pro, A1674 or A1675 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1673 on the iPad Pro, A1674 or A1675 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Pro (12.9-inch): A1584 on the iPad Pro, A1652 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1584 on the iPad Pro, A1652 on the iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Air (3rd generation): A2152 on iPad Air (3rd generation), A2123, A2153 on iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, A2154 on iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

A2152 on iPad Air (3rd generation), A2123, A2153 on iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, A2154 on iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only) iPad Air 2: A1566 on the iPad Air 2, A1567 on the iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1566 on the iPad Air 2, A1567 on the iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Air: A1474 on the iPad Air Wi-Fi, A1475 on the iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1476 on the iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)—released early 2014

A1474 on the iPad Air Wi-Fi, A1475 on the iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1476 on the iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)—released early 2014 iPad mini (5th generation): A2133 on iPad mini (5th generation), A2124, A2126 on iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, A2125 on iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only)

A2133 on iPad mini (5th generation), A2124, A2126 on iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, A2125 on iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (China mainland only) iPad mini 4: A1538 on the iPad mini 4, A1550 on the iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1538 on the iPad mini 4, A1550 on the iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad mini 3: A1599 on the iPad mini 3, A1600 on the iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1599 on the iPad mini 3, A1600 on the iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad mini 2: A1489 on the iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi, A1490 on the iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1491 on the iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)—released early 2014

A1489 on the iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi, A1490 on the iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1491 on the iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)—released early 2014 iPad mini: A1432 on the iPad mini Wi-Fi, A1454 on the iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1455 on the iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

A1432 on the iPad mini Wi-Fi, A1454 on the iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, A1455 on the iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM) iPad (8th generation): A2270 on iPad Wi-Fi, A2428, A2429, A2430 on iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2270 on iPad Wi-Fi, A2428, A2429, A2430 on iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad (7th generation): A2197 for Wi-Fi, A2200 and A2198 for Wi-Fi + Cellular

A2197 for Wi-Fi, A2200 and A2198 for Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad (6th generation): A1893 for Wi-Fi, A1954 for Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1893 for Wi-Fi, A1954 for Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad (5th generation): A1822 for Wi-Fi, A1823 for Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1822 for Wi-Fi, A1823 for Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad (4th generation): A1458 for Wi-Fi, A1459 and A1460 for Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1458 for Wi-Fi, A1459 and A1460 for Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad (3rd generation): A1416 for Wi-Fi, A1430 and A1403 for Wi-Fi + Cellular

A1416 for Wi-Fi, A1430 and A1403 for Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad 2: A1395 for Wi-Fi, A1396 for GSM, A1397 for CDMA

A1395 for Wi-Fi, A1396 for GSM, A1397 for CDMA iPad: A1219 for Wi-Fi, A1337 for Wi-Fi + Cellular

Upgrading your iPhone? Here’s what you need to do before selling or trading your iPhone.

