Noise cancellation is one of the big features on Apple’s AirPods Pro. You can cycle between the Noise Cancellation, Transparency, and the default mode. Here’s how to quickly enable noise cancellation for AirPods Pro on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

On iPhone and iPad

Once you pair and connect your AirPods Pro to your iPhone or iPad, you can access the noise-control modes directly from the Control Center.

If your AirPods Pro are not automatically connected to your iPhone or iPad, you can manually connect them using the AirPlay feature. Swipe down from the top-right corner of the iPhone or iPad screen to open the Control Center.

Then, tap the “AirPlay” icon from the top-right corner of the Now Playing widget.

Here, tap on your AirPods Pro to switch to them.

Now that your AirPods Pro are connected, go back to the Control Center. Here, you’ll see the AirPods Pro icon in the Volume slider. Press and hold the “Volume Slider” to expand it.

Here, tap the “Noise Control” button.

Now, you can switch between the three modes: Noise Cancellation, Transparency, and Off. Tap the “Noise Cancellation” button to enable noise canceling.

The Transparency feature allows in environmental noises, while the Noise Cancellation mode blocks all noise.

When you want to disable the noise canceling, you can come back to this screen and tap the “Off” option.

RELATED: How to Manually Switch AirPods Between Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Directly on AirPods Pro

While the Control Center makes it easy to switch between different noise-control modes, it still takes a couple of taps on your iPhone or iPad to make that happen.

You can cycle between all three noise-control modes directly from your AirPods Pro without touching your iPhone or iPad.

To do this, simply press and hold the Force Sensor in the stem of the AirPods Pro. In a second or two, you’ll hear a chime, and the AirPods Pro will switch to a different mode. Each mode (Off, Noise Cancellation, and Transparency) has a distinctive chime that lets you know which mode is activated.

By default, you can do this on both the Left and the Right AirPods Pro. But this feature is also customizable. You can bring up Siri by holding one of the stems of the AirPods Pro.

Plus, you can choose which modes you want to cycle through. For example, you can remove the Transparency mode. This way, holding the force sensor will only enable or disable the noise cancellation mode.

To do this, open the “Settings” app on your iPhone after connecting your AirPods Pro.

Tap the “Bluetooth” section in the “Settings” list.

Here, tap the “i” button next to your AirPods Pro.

Here, tap the “Left” or “Right” option. Here, make sure “Noise Control” is selected from the top.

Then, tap the “Transparency” option to disable it.

Now, when you press and hold the Force Sensor on your AirPods, it will only cycle between the Noise Cancellation mode, and the Off mode.

On a Mac

While the iPhone and iPad guide you through the process of switching between different noise-control modes, the Mac doesn’t.

Yes, you can still use noise cancellation mode on your Mac. You can do so in two ways. Using the Force Sensor in the stem of the AirPods Pro, or using the Volume option in the Mac menu bar.

For a Mac user, the Volume section is the clearest way to switch between the different modes.

To do this, click the “Volume” button from the Mac menu bar and choose your AirPods Pro. Here, choose the “Noise Cancellation” mode. You can come back here and choose the “Off” option to disable noise cancellation at any time.

If you can’t find the Volume section in the Mac menu bar, you can enable it from System Preferences. Click the “Apple” menu from the menu bar and go to System Preferences > Sound > Output. Here, check the “Show Volume in Menu Bar” option.

As we mentioned above, you can cycle between the noise-control modes by holding the Force Sensor in the stem of the AirPods Pro. By default, this cycles between all three modes. You can remove the Transparency mode from this cycle using System Preferences.

Click the “Apple” icon from the menu bar and choose “System Preferences.”

Here, choose the “Bluetooth” menu.

Now, click the “Options” button next to your AirPods Pro.

Here, make sure Noise Control is enabled for at least one AirPod, and then uncheck the “Transparency” option. Then, click the “Done” button to save the settings.

Now, when you press and hold the stem of the AirPods Pro, it will only enable or disable the noise-canceling mode.

RELATED: How to Enable Noise Cancellation for AirPods Pro on Mac

Just got yourself a pair of AirPods Pro? Learn all about it in our complete guide to AirPods Pro.

RELATED: How to Use Your AirPods and AirPods Pro: The Complete Guide