By default, Windows 10 automatically switches to tablet mode when you reconfigure your convertible PC into tablet form. If you’d rather turn on or turn off Tablet mode manually, there are several ways to do it. Here’s how.

How Automatic Tablet Mode Works on Windows 10

If you use a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that can transform from a laptop form factor with a keyboard into a tablet—either by detaching a keyboard, folding the screen backwards, or some other physical action, then Windows 10 tablet mode should trigger automatically when you perform that action.

If you don’t like this behavior and would like to turn it off, it’s easy to change in Windows Settings. Simply open “Settings” and navigate to System > Tablet, then select “Don’t switch to tablet mode” in the drop-down menu.

Once automatic tablet mode is disabled, you can trigger tablet mode manually using the methods below.

Toggle Tablet Mode Using Action Center

If you’d like to enable or disable tablet mode manually, the Windows 10 Action Center is probably the quickest way. First, open “Action Center” by tapping or clicking the notifications button in the corner of the taskbar. When the Action Center menu pops up, select the “Tablet Mode” button.

This button works as a toggle: If tablet mode is off when you use it, the button will turn it on. If tablet mode is on, the same button will turn it off.

Toggle Tablet Mode Using Windows Settings

You can also enable or disable tablet mode using Windows Settings. First, open “Settings,” then navigate to System > Tablet.

In “Tablet” settings, click “Change additional tablet settings.”

In “Change additional tablet settings,” you’ll see a switch labeled “Tablet mode.” Turn it “On” to enable tablet mode, and turn it “Off” to disable tablet mode.

After that, exit Settings. And remember that you can always toggle tablet mode much quicker using the Action Center shortcut shown in the previous section. Have fun!