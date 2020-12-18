Every Android phone and tablet has a generic name that matches the model (Pixel 5, Galaxy S20, etc). This name occasionally appears if you connect other devices to your device. A simple thing you can do to avoid confusion is to change your device’s name.

A common situation in which your device’s name may come into play is Bluetooth connections. Say you’re connecting your phone to your computer, and when you scan for nearby devices, your Android’s name appears. If multiple people in your house have the same device, this can be confusing.

It’s quick and easy to change your device’s name. First, swipe down from the top of the screen (once or twice depending on your phone or tablet’s manufacturer) to open the notification shade, then tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

Next, scroll down and select “About Phone.” Depending on your device, you may have to go to “System” before you see the “About Phone” section.

Find the “Device Name” option and simply tap it.

Alternatively, look for an edit button.

Lastly, type in the new name for your Android phone or tablet and tap “OK” or “Save.”

It’s as simple as that. Device names don’t come up in many situations, but it can still be useful to give yours a more specific name. Hopefully, this will help clear up any confusion when connecting devices.