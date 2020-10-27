X
How to Open the Classic “System” Control Panel on Windows 10

Chris Hoffman @chrisbhoffman

The System Properties Control Panel window on a Windows 10 20H2 desktop

Microsoft says the classic “System” properties Control Panel has been removed from Windows 10. As of the October 2020 Update (20H2), there’s no way to access it—or is there? Here’s a hidden command that opens the System Control Panel.

To run the command, press Windows+R to open the Run dialog. Copy-paste the following command into the Run dialog and press Enter:

explorer.exe shell:::{BB06C0E4-D293-4f75-8A90-CB05B6477EEE}

Enter the command into the Run dialog window.

The System Control Panel will pop right up in all its former glory!

The classic System Control Panel, which is now hidden on Windows 10

If you miss this page and wish it was easier to access, you can create a shortcut that opens it. On your desktop or in any folder, right-click and select New > Shortcut.

Select New > Shortcut in the context menu

In the “Type Location” box, enter the command and click “Next”:

explorer.exe shell:::{BB06C0E4-D293-4f75-8A90-CB05B6477EEE}

Enter the command into the Create Shortcut dialog

Name the shortcut whatever you want—for example, “System.”

Name your shortcut

You now have a shortcut that opens the System Control Panel. To change its icon, right-click it, and select “Properties.” Click the “Shortcut” tab, click “Change Icon,” and choose whatever icon you like.

We tested this on Windows 10’s final October 2020 Update, also known as 20H2. Microsoft may remove the System pane completely from future versions of Windows 10. If so, this command will stop working.

Thanks to Spartan@HIDevolution on the NotebookReview forums for discovering this trick!

Chris Hoffman Chris Hoffman
