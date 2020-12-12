Amazon Echo smart speaker in a living room
Pairing a set of Amazon Echo smart speakers is a cheap and easy way to bring stereo sound to your home. But need to move your Amazon Alexa speakers around? Here’s how to unpair your stereo Echo speakers.

Unpairing Alexa speakers is even easier than joining them together. First, in the Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, select the “Devices” tab.

Select the "devices" tab at the bottom of the screen

Next, choose the speaker group you’d like to separate.

Select the speaker group you'd like to separate

You’ll see the speakers making up this pair. When you’ve confirmed you want to separate them, tap “Unpair.”

Tap "unpair"

A pop-up message will appear asking you to confirm. Tap “Unpair” for a second time.

Tap "Unpair"

That’s it! If you want to take your smart home audio game even further, you can play music throughout your home with several Alexa-enabled devices.

