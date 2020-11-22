Google Assistant is a powerful tool that can make your life easier in many ways. However, it’s not just about productivity and practicality. Below are some fun things you can ask Google Assistant to hear jokes, play games, and find Easter eggs.

How to Launch Google Assistant

These commands will work on a variety of Google Assistant-enabled devices, including iPhone, iPad, Android devices, smart speakers, and smart displays. You don’t need a Nest Home or Google Home device—you can just use your phone or tablet.

To get started, you just launch Google Assistant and recite the commands below whenever it’s listening. For speakers and displays, you simply say, “Hey, Google,” to launch the Assistant.

On Android, there are a number of ways you can launch Google Assistant. The easiest is to say either “OK, Google,” or “Hey, Google.” On newer devices, you can launch the Assistant by swiping from the bottom-left or -right corner.

On iPhone and iPad, you have to install the Google Assistant app, and then launch it from the Home screen. After you open the app, say “OK, Google,” or tap the microphone icon and the Assistant will start listening.

Now, without further ado, let’s get on to entertainment. I won’t spoil the punch lines for you.

Google Assistant Jokes

You can ask or say the following joke setups to get funny responses from Google:

What goes up, but never comes down?

Do you know the muffin man?

Why did the chicken cross the road?

Who let the dogs out?

What is your favorite dessert?

Do you like to exercise?

Make me a sandwich.

You can also ask Google Assistant to tell you a joke. There are tons of them in a variety of categories. Chances are, if you ask for a joke about a specific topic, Google will have one.

Below are some different ways you can ask:

Tell me a joke.

Tell me a kid’s joke.

Tell me a dad joke.

Tell me a knock-knock joke.

Tell me a pun.

Google Assistant Games

If you can’t take another dad joke, there are also some games you can play. They don’t require downloading any apps, either, you just use your voice.

Here are some of the options:

Are You Feeling Lucky?: Just say, “Hey, Google, I’m feeling lucky,” and a trivia game will start. You can play with one other person or a group.

Crystal Ball: Say “Hey, Google Crystal Ball,” and, like a Magic 8-Ball, you can then ask a yes or no question. Google will then give you a cryptic response.

Mad Libs: Say, “Hey, Google, Play Mad Libs,” and Google Assistant will ask you to select a category, which you can do via voice or touch. The game then guides you through filling in the blanks and will then read you the final story.

Ding Dong Coconut: If you say, “Hey, Google, Play Ding Dong Coconut,” you can play a memory game that requires you to associate words with sounds. You have to remember which words go with which sounds, and more are added as the game progresses.

To find more games, just explore the Google Assistant games section. There are a lot to choose from, and they only require a Google Assistant-enabled device to play.

Google Assistant Easter Eggs

Google loves Easter Eggs and the Assistant is no exception. These aren’t really jokes in the traditional sense, but some of them are still funny.

Try asking or saying any of the following, and you’ll see what we mean:

Do you like the iPhone?

Do you like Android?

Use the Force.

May the Force be with you.

Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?

I am your father.

Talk like Yoda.

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?

Open the pod bay door.

Do you know Hal 9000?

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

How many roads must a man walk down?

Where is Waldo?

Who’s on first?

You want the truth?

What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?

To be, or not to be?

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?

Do you want to build a snowman?

What do you mean I’m funny?

Are you afraid of the dark?

Wherefore art thou, Romeo?

What would you do for a Klondike bar?

How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop?

Show me the money.

Can you rap?

Do you speak Morse code?

The beauty of Google Assistant is there’s so much it can do. We gave you a pretty long list of commands, but the above only scratches the surface. So, experiment—ask Google anything and see what it says. You’ll probably be surprised (and amused).