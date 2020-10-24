How to Watch UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Live Online

The highly anticipated matchup between reigning lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethji finally arrives this Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Gathji enters the ring at “Fight Island” with four straight wins, while Nurmagomedov looks to remain undefeated and in possession of the title belt. Here’s how to watch Saturday’s match without paying for cable.

How to Watch the Fight Live in the United States

Like past tournaments, UFC 254 is exclusive to ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, so the only way you can watch the fight live is online. To do so, you’re going to need to sign up for ESPN+, then purchase the fight as a pay-per-view event.

The main card will begin at 2:00 PM Eastern Time (US) on PPV, while early prelims on ESPN+ will start at 10:15 AM. Later prelims will continue through noon on ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

ESPN’s exclusive streaming service will cost you $4.99 per month, but to watch UFC 254 live, you’ll need to toss in an additional $65 for the PPV.

However, there are plenty of incentives and alternative purchasing options that give you the most bang for your buck on Saturday. If you’re a new subscriber to ESPN+, you can also buy UFC 254 PPV along with a one-year ESPN+ subscription for $84.98 (an annual subscription alone costs $49.99, so it’s like getting the PPV fight for $34.99 instead of $65). Existing monthly subscribers can also take advantage of this offer by upgrading to an annual plan and buying the fight for that same price ($84.98)

At this time, there’s no way to watch the fight live over cable TV or through any other streaming service in the US. You can watch the prelims in the US (and the main card outside the US) through UFC’s FIGHT PASS.

Having Issues Bypassing Geographic Restrictions? Use a VPN

Whether you’re traveling from your home country or live in a place that has ridiculous restrictions on what’s available, the solution to bypassing restrictions is always to use a VPN, which will make it appear as if you are coming from a different location. Our VPN picks are these:

ExpressVPN: This VPN choice is incredibly fast, easy to use, and has very user-friendly clients for every platform. Here’s how to watch the fight:

Download Express VPN. Connect to a server located in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and purchase the fight. You will need to supply a valid ZIP code.

StrongVPN: This VPN isn’t quite as user-friendly, but is very fast and tends to be useful for bypassing restrictions because it’s not quite as well known.

In general, the way to bypass restrictions is to switch the VPN server to another country that has access to the website you’re trying to view. If it’s still blocked, try a different server. Both of the choices offer free trials, so you won’t have to pay for something that doesn’t work for you.