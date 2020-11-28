Like Google Nest audio products, two Amazon Alexa smart speakers can be linked together as a stereo pair! It’s a great way to easily upgrade the audio experience from just a single Amazon Echo device. Here’s how to do it!

How to Pair Two Amazon Echo Alexa Speakers

First, choose the two smart speakers you want to sync. The two speakers must be the same. So, if you have an Amazon Echo Dot, you must pair it with a second Echo Dot. It will not form a stereo pair with an Echo Plus. They also must be set up in the same room.

RELATED: How to Set Up and Configure Your Amazon Echo

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and make sure your speakers are already set up. Select the “Devices” tab at the bottom of the screen.

Tap the “+” icon in the top-right corner.

Next, select “Set Up Audio System” in the pop-up window.

Choose the “Stereo Pair” option.

Select the two speakers you’d like to pair and then tap “Next.” Remember, the two speakers need to be of the same type.

Next, you’ll choose which speaker will be used for the left channel and which one will be used for the right. The app will automatically set the first speaker you selected as the left speaker. If you need to switch channels, simply tap “Swap Speakers.” Once done, tap “Next.”

Finally, you’ll choose a name for this pair. You can choose from the list of common names, or scroll to the bottom to create your own. Tap “Save” and you’re done!

You will now see your new pair as a speaker group in the Amazon Alexa app. Any music now played through this group will be separated into two stereo channels.

How to Unpair Two Amazon Echo Alexa Speakers in a Stereo Pair

Unpairing Alexa speakers is even easier than joining them together. First, tap “Devices” on the Amazon Alexa app’s (iPhone, iPad, or Android) home screen.

Select the speaker group you’d like to separate.

You’ll see the speakers making up this pair. When you’ve confirmed you want to separate them, tap “Unpair.”

A pop-up message will appear asking you to confirm. Tap “Unpair” for a second time.

That’s it! If you want to take your smart home audio game even further, you can set up audio throughout your home with several Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, or even add an Echo Studio subwoofer to a speaker pair.