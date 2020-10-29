X
5 Ways to Quickly Open the System Window on Windows 10

Benj Edwards @benjedwards

Starting with the Windows 10 October 2020 update, Microsoft has removed the System window from the Control Panel. However, the information isn’t gone forever; it now lives in Settings as an About page. Below are five ways to quickly open the System window on your PC.

If you haven’t yet installed the Windows 10 October 2020 update, these shortcuts will open the System page in the Control Panel, instead.

Use a Keyboard Shortcut

Press Windows+Pause/Break to open the System About window.
Perhaps the absolute quickest way to open the System > About window is to press Windows+Pause/Break simultaneously. You can launch this handy shortcut from anywhere in Windows, and it’ll work instantly.

In File Explorer

Right-click "This PC" in File Explorer and select "Properties."

You can also access the System window via File Explorer. Just open an Explorer window and right-click “This PC” in the sidebar. In the menu that opens, select “Properties” and the System window will immediately open.

From Your Desktop Method One

Right-click the "This PC" icon on your desktop and select "Properties."

Similar to the method above, if you have a “This PC” shortcut on your desktop, right-click it, and then select “Properties.” The System window will then appear.

If you want to add a “This PC” shortcut to your desktop, visit System > Personalization > Themes > Desktop icon settings. Then, just select the checkbox next to the “Computer” option in the “Desktop icons” list.

From Your Desktop Method Two

Hold down "Alt" and double-click the "This PC" icon on your desktop.

If you have a “This PC” shortcut on your Windows 10 desktop, there’s another way you can use it to quickly open the System window. First, show the desktop, and then press Alt and double-click “This PC.”

Type a Special Run Command

Type "control /name Microsoft.System" in the "Run" window.

You can also open the System window via a command prompt or the Run window.

To do so, press Windows+R to open a Run window. In the “Open:” text box, type control /name Microsoft.System, and then click “OK.” The System window will then appear—handy, right?

