5 Ways to Quickly Open the System Window on Windows 10

Starting with the Windows 10 October 2020 update, Microsoft has removed the System window from the Control Panel. However, the information isn’t gone forever; it now lives in Settings as an About page. Below are five ways to quickly open the System window on your PC.

If you haven’t yet installed the Windows 10 October 2020 update, these shortcuts will open the System page in the Control Panel, instead.

Use a Keyboard Shortcut

Perhaps the absolute quickest way to open the System > About window is to press Windows+Pause/Break simultaneously. You can launch this handy shortcut from anywhere in Windows, and it’ll work instantly.

In File Explorer

You can also access the System window via File Explorer. Just open an Explorer window and right-click “This PC” in the sidebar. In the menu that opens, select “Properties” and the System window will immediately open.

From Your Desktop Method One

Similar to the method above, if you have a “This PC” shortcut on your desktop, right-click it, and then select “Properties.” The System window will then appear.

If you want to add a “This PC” shortcut to your desktop, visit System > Personalization > Themes > Desktop icon settings. Then, just select the checkbox next to the “Computer” option in the “Desktop icons” list.

From Your Desktop Method Two

If you have a “This PC” shortcut on your Windows 10 desktop, there’s another way you can use it to quickly open the System window. First, show the desktop, and then press Alt and double-click “This PC.”

Type a Special Run Command