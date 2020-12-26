Just like when you buy a physical product, it’s possible to get refunds on digital goods as well. With the Google Play Store, that includes apps, games, movies, books, and more. We’ll show you how to get your money back.

The Google Play Store has a few different refund policies for the various products it sells. Apps and games can be refunded within the first 48 hours. Digital content such as music, movies, and books may be able to get refunded after 48 hours.

However, the easiest and quickest way to get a refund on an app or game is to do it within two hours after purchase. One thing to keep in mind is that you can only get a refund for an app or game once. If you pay for it a second time, you will not be able to get your money back again.

Get a Refund on an App or Game Immediately

If it has been less than two hours since you purchased the app or game from the Play Store, you can easily get a refund. First, open the Google Play Store on your Android phone or tablet and navigate to the app or game you purchased.

As long as you’re still in that two-hour window, you’ll see a “Refund” button. Tap it.

A message will ask if you’re sure that you want to refund the purchase and uninstall the app. Tap “Yes” to proceed.

That’s all there is to it. You’ll be instantly refunded to the payment method you used to make the purchase.

Refunds After the Two-Hour Period

Getting a refund after the initial two-hour window is a little more difficult. To be eligible, it must be less than 48 hours after the purchase of the app or game. This also includes in-app purchases.

For this method, we’ll need to visit the Play Store website in a web browser. Go to the Google Play website, visit your account page, and select “Order History.”

Find your purchase from the list and select “Request a Refund” or “Report a Problem.”

A pop-up will appear with a drop-down menu titled “Select an Option.” Click it and select the option that matches your situation.

Depending on your choice, you’ll see some information about Google’s refund policy. Since we’re outside of the two-hour full-refund window, we’ll need to fill out the form. Describe your situation in the text box below and tap “Submit.”

A message will explain that you should receive an email about the refund decision within 48 hours. Note that refunds after the two-hour window are not guaranteed.

Refunds for Movies, TV Shows, Music, and Books

Refunds on movies, TV shows, music, and books from Google Play are even trickier. The refund period and policies differ depending on the type of content.

Movies & TV Shows

You can request a refund within seven days as long as you haven’t already started watching it.

You have 65 days to request a refund if the movie or TV show is defective.

Music

You can’t get a refund on a YouTube Music streaming subscription once it starts. You only have the option to cancel or pause your subscription.

Books

You can request a refund within seven days of purchase.

You have 65 days to request a refund if there’s an issue with the e-book.

E-book bundles can only be refunded as a bundle, not as individual books.

All sales are final on e-book rentals.

Audiobooks

All sales are final on audiobooks unless you live in South Korea, in which case you have seven days from purchase to do so if you haven’t already listened to it.

You can request a refund at any time if the audiobook doesn’t work.

With all these rules in mind, the process of requesting a refund is pretty straightforward. First, go to the Google Play website in a web browser, visit your account page, and select “Order History.”

Find the content you’d like to refund and click “Request a Refund” or “Report a Problem.”

A pop-up will appear with a drop-down menu titled “Select an Option.” Click it and select the option that matches your situation.

Depending on your choice, you’ll see some information about Google’s refund policy. Describe your situation in the text box below and tap “Submit.”

Refunds on digital content are not guaranteed. You should expect to hear from Google within 48 hours after your request has been put in.

In general, the quicker you can make a decision on getting a refund, the better your chances of success are. Hopefully, you can get your money back and put it toward a better purchase!