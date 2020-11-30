A Microsoft Outlook logo

A vCard is a virtual business card that you can attach to emails in Outlook (or elsewhere) and send digitally. Here’s how to create a vCard, send one, or import one in both Outlook and Gmail.

How to Create a vCard File in Outlook

In Outlook, click the “Contacts” icon to get started.

contacts icon

Click File > New Entry to create a new contact.

new entry to contacts

Select “New Contact” and then click the “OK” button.

new contact

Add the information you want to share in the vCard. Remember that this information will be included in each email you attach it to, so it’s best to avoid personal information unless the contact doesn’t mind others seeing it. Once done, click “Save & Close.”

vcard save

How to Send a vCard File in Outlook

Open a new email and address it to whoever you’re sending the email to.

email address

Click the paperclip icon on the toolbar to attach a file to the email.

attach icon

From the “Attachments” menu, select Attach Item > Business Card > Other Business Cards.

attach vcard

Choose the vCard you want to import and click “OK.”

choose contact

How to Import a vCard File From an Outlook Email

To import a vCard file into Outlook, click the arrow at the right side of the vCard and choose “Open.”

open vcard

Once done, the vCard opens in the “Contacts” menu. To save it, click “Save & Close.”

save and close

How to Import a vCard in Gmail

Open the email message and click “Download” on the attached vCard.

download vcard

Open the file and choose which program you’d like to open it with. Outlook, the first option, allows you to import it directly into your Contacts. Click Outlook and then “OK” to open the file.

outlook press ok

Outlook will then open the “Contacts” menu. To save, just click “Save & Close.”

save and close

