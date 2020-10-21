X
Popular Searches
X
The Best Tech Newsletter Anywhere

Join 250,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

How to Enable Halloween Sounds on Ring Video Doorbells

Christian Cooper @ccoopgames
Ring Video Doorbell installed on a house
BrandonKleinVideo/Shutterstock

Like Google’s Nest Doorbell, Ring has also brought some fun Halloween sounds to all of its video doorbells! The company has several more options compared to the Nest Hello, and they’re just as easy to enable—here’s how!

Keep in mind this feature works best with Ring Chimes. If you don’t have one of those, you can manually adjust your phone’s notification settings to Halloween sounds, but that’s definitely not as fun.

First, open the Ring app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and select the “Chimes” option in the top toolbar.

Select the "Chime" option

If you don’t see the “Chimes” option, select the hamburger menu button in the top-left corner.

Or select the menu icon

Then, from the side menu, select “Devices.”

Select Devices

Tap the Chime you’d like to change. You can have multiple Chimes use different sounds if you’d like.

Select the chime you'd like to change

Next, select “Audio Settings.”

select audio settings

Choose “Chime Tones” from the list of options.

select "Chime Tones"

Finally, tap the sound you’d like to use. Special Halloween tones include “Bats,” “Ghosts,” “Howl,” “Scream,” and “Spooky Organs.” You’re done once you make a selection!

Select the chime tone you'd like to use

Now you can go back and change all your Chimes if you really want to get into the Halloween spirit. If you want to go even further, Ring also sells festive faceplates for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus. Happy Halloween and stay safe!

READ NEXT
Christian Cooper Christian Cooper
Christian Cooper is a freelance writer for How-To Geek and has worked in the technology industry for over six years. After moving on from his own blog, Christian worked for a variety of tech companies as part of their marketing and communications teams. He's worked with brands across the tech space that produce smart home, video game, VR, health, and mobile phone accessory products. He's launched more than 150 consumer products and is now bringing that ability to communicate advanced technologies to consumers as part of the How-To Geek team.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.
How-To Geek is where you turn when you want experts to explain technology. Since we launched in 2006, our articles have been read more than 1 billion times. Want to know more?