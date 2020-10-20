How to Stream Game 1 of the World Series Online

America’s favorite pastime reaches its peak in Game 1 of the World Series tonight, October 20. The Los Angeles Dodgers, riding high after their comeback series win in the penultimate round, take on the Tampa Bay Rays. Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch the Game Live in the United States

If you’re a baseball fan who’s interested in a more permanent solution, you can always check out Hulu + Live TV.

The current price comes out to $55 per month, which might seem like a pretty penny for, potentially, only four games, but it’s still cheaper than the cost of cable per month. With Hulu + Live TV, you’ll get every channel that carries MLB games, but not the MLB network. That means you’ll be getting ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, Fox, and FS1 all year if you continue your subscription after the free seven-day trial.

If you want access to the MLB Network and you’re willing to pay a bit extra, consider watching the World Series on Sling TV.

To get all of the channels that carry MLB games, you’ll need to subscribe to the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages. Each package costs about $30 per month, so you can expect to pay just over $60 per month in total. For an additional $10 per month, you can also order the “Sports Extra” add-on to gain access to the MLB Network.

Having Issues Bypassing Geographic Restrictions? Use a VPN

Whether you’re traveling from your home country or live in a place that has ridiculous restrictions on what’s available, the solution to bypassing restrictions is always to use a VPN, which will make it appear as if you are coming from a different location. Our VPN picks are these:

ExpressVPN: This VPN choice is incredibly fast, easy to use, and has very user-friendly clients for every platform. Here’s how to watch the game:

Download Express VPN. Connect to a server located in the U.S. Open Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV. You might need to supply a valid ZIP code.

StrongVPN: This VPN isn’t quite as user-friendly, but is very fast and tends to be useful for bypassing restrictions because it’s not quite as well known.

In general, the way to bypass restrictions is to switch the VPN server to another country that has access to the website you’re trying to view. If it’s still blocked, try a different server. Both of the choices offer free trials, so you won’t have to pay for something that doesn’t work for you.