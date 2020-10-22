How to Remove Edge Browser Tabs From Alt+Tab on Windows 10

Starting with the October 2020 update, Windows 10 now shows Microsoft Edge browser tabs in the Alt+Tab task switcher by default. For some people, this may be handy. But, if you want to disable tabs in Alt+Tab, it’s easy to fix in Settings. Here’s how.

After updating to the Windows 10 October 2020 update, if you press Alt+Tab with Edge open, you’ll see all of your Edge browser tabs as separate entries with thumbnails in the task switcher. We’re going to turn that off.

To do so, open “Windows Settings” by clicking the “Start” button and choosing the small gear icon on the left. Or you can press Windows+i on your keyboard.

In Settings, navigate to System > Multitasking.

In Multitasking settings, scroll down until you see “Pressing Alt+Tab shows” and click the drop-down menu beneath it.

In the menu that appears, select “Open Windows Only.”

After that, close Settings. The next time you use Alt+Tab, you will no longer see Edge tabs as separate entries in the task switcher. Instead, you’ll only see Edge windows listed.

When configuring Windows, it all comes down to what you’re comfortable with. Sometimes the old ways are most familiar, but it’s also nice to try new features as they come along, so experiment with these settings until you find what you like the best. Good luck!

