When you have dozens of apps installed on your phone, it’s easy to lose track of which permissions each of them has access to. Therefore, it’s best to ensure only the apps you trust can access sensitive data like your microphone. Here’s how with Android’s built-in permission manager.

Do note that this feature is only available on phones running Android 10 or above.

Open the “Settings” menu on your Android phone or tablet from the app drawer or by tapping the gear icon in the notification panel.

Go to “Apps and Notifications.”

Select “Advanced” to reveal more options and then head into the “Permission Manager.”

Android devices have different settings layouts, depending on the manufacturer. Therefore, if you are not able to locate this menu, try instead looking up “Permission Manager” from the search bar at the top of the Settings menu.

Inside the permission manager, you’ll find a list of all the modules apps can request access to such as your phone’s call logs, location, microphone, SMS, and more. Under each permission’s name, Android shows how many apps have the right to read it.

When you tap any of these permissions, you can check which apps are allowed to access it and which ones you have denied.

In case you discover an app with a permission it’s not supposed to have, you can instantly revoke it by tapping the app’s name in the “Allowed” section and then switching to the “Deny” option.

By default, Android doesn’t display system-level apps in this tool. To include them just like the rest of the third-party apps, tap the three-dot menu icon inside a permission’s list and select the “Show System” button.

However, keep in mind that you often won’t be able to deny permission to a system-level app because it may be essential for your phone to function. For instance, you can revoke Google Play Services’ access to your calendar, but you can’t revoke the “Physical Activity” permission as it’s possibly needed for emergency services.

There are several more ways you can manage app permissions on Android to have a more secure and private experience.