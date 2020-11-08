X
Popular Searches
X
The Best Tech Newsletter Anywhere

Join 350,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

How to Change Your Bluetooth Name on Android

Joe Fedewa @tallshmo

bluetooth logo

When you connect a device to an Android phone or tablet, the device model name is what you see. While this is a good identifier usually, it can sometimes not be the most helpful. We’ll show you how to customize the name.

The process of changing the Bluetooth name is simple, but it can vary depending on which Android device you have. In general, you’ll be looking in the “Connected Devices” section of the Settings menu. We’ll show you how it looks on two different devices.

First, swipe down from the top of the screen once or twice and tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

open the device settings

Next, tap “Connected Devices” from the list.

select connected devices

Here’s where things can be a little different, depending on your phone or tablet’s manufacturer. On some devices, you’ll see “Connection Preferences”…

tap connection preferences

…on others, you’ll see “Bluetooth.”

tap bluetooth

If you select “Connection Preferences,” you’ll now see “Bluetooth.”

select bluetooth from connection preferences

Your device name will be listed in the Bluetooth settings. On some devices, you can simply tap the name to change it…

tap the device name

…others will require opening the three-dot menu.

tap edit phone name

Enter a new device name and then tap “Rename” or “Save.”

enter new device name

That’s it! Now, when you try to connect to your Android device, this is the name you will see. If there are multiple of the same device in your home, changing the name can make it easier to find the right one.

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.
How-To Geek is where you turn when you want experts to explain technology. Since we launched in 2006, our articles have been read more than 1 billion times. Want to know more?