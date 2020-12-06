The around-the-clock news cycle can be distressing and take a toll on you. Thankfully, there’s a more efficient medium to consume this overload of information: personalized newsletters.

You can think of a personalized newsletter as a digital magazine tailored to your interests. It lets you read articles and other content from your favorite sources all in one place. So instead of incessantly checking out every new update that lands on your phone or online feed, you can catch up on everything at a specified time in the day with an email digest.

There are several services to create your own personalized newsletters such as Feedly and Blogtrottr. But we recommend Mailbrew, a premium platform that supports a wide range of sources including Twitter handles, subreddits, and more, and offers plenty of customization to precisely tweak the newsletter’s design.

Mailbrew offers an all-access, 14-day trial, but once that expires, you’ll have to upgrade to the premium tier that costs $8 a month.

Visit the Mailbrew website and sign up for a new account. Once you’re through the onboarding steps (which you can skip), you’ll arrive on an edit screen. Here, you will build your first personal newsletter.

In the left pane, you can name your newsletter and decide at what time and how often it should be delivered to your email inbox.

Next, you have options to customize the section where your content will appear.

Start by adding a source with the “+” button. You can pick a Google News topic, financial updates, an RSS feed, tweets from a particular Twitter user, and more.

When you select any of these widgets, Mailbrew will pull up more options with which you can further adjust how much and what kind of information your newsletter should include from this source.

For instance, if you choose an RSS feed, you can define the number of recent posts it should have and whether the complete article should be displayed right inside the email or just the headline.

Mailbrew generates a custom address for you where you can also forward other existing newsletters like How-To Geek’s. This will show up under the “Inbox” section, which is available by default in your list of sources. Therefore, you can even use Mailbrew as a way to gather and organize all your subscribed newsletters in a common email and cut down on the inbox clutter.

When you’re done configuring the sources and satisfied with the preview on the right, hit “Done” to save it.

You’re all set. Mailbrew will send you a personalized newsletter based on the schedule.

You can create more than one Mailbrew digests by heading into “Edit Brews” and clicking the “+” button.