X
Popular Searches
X
The Best Tech Newsletter Anywhere

Join 350,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

How to Solve Math Problems Using Google Lens

Joe Fedewa @tallshmo
google lens homework scanning
Google

A calculator is a handy tool for solving math problems, but it can sometimes be a pain to type the equation. Google Lens can solve a problem simply by taking a photo. We’ll show you how to use the feature.

Android devices can access Google Lens in a couple of different ways, depending on your phone. However, the universal method that works for Android, iPhone, and iPad is through the Google app.

Of course, the first thing you’ll need is a math problem to solve. Google Lens can solve simple equations such as “5+2” or more complex formulas such as “x2 – 3x + 2.” You can scan the problem from a real-world piece of paper or from a digital display.

Open the “Google” app on your Android phone or tablet, iPhone, or iPad. Tap the “Lens” icon from the right side of the search bar.

tap the lens icon in the google app

Next, swipe over to “Homework” in the bottom toolbar.

homework in the toolbar

Point your device’s camera at the math problem you want to solve, making sure the problem is inside the frame. Tap the “Shutter” button.

scan the math problem

First, double-check that the question at the top of the card is correct. You can tap “Steps to Solve” to see the steps that were taken to get to the solution. The solution is shown at the bottom.

see the solution

To scan a different problem from the same photo, tap the “T” icon above the solution card.

tap the T icon

Next, tap the next solution you’d like to solve.

select a new problem

The solution will appear in the card below again.

new solution

If the Google response is not adequate or it can’t find a solution, you can pull up on the card to reveal the full Google Search results with solutions from other sources.

swipe up for more answers

That’s it! Hopefully, you’ll be able to find solutions to all your problems.

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.
How-To Geek is where you turn when you want experts to explain technology. Since we launched in 2006, our articles have been read more than 1 billion times. Want to know more?