How to Solve Math Problems Using Google Lens

A calculator is a handy tool for solving math problems, but it can sometimes be a pain to type the equation. Google Lens can solve a problem simply by taking a photo. We’ll show you how to use the feature.

Android devices can access Google Lens in a couple of different ways, depending on your phone. However, the universal method that works for Android, iPhone, and iPad is through the Google app.

Of course, the first thing you’ll need is a math problem to solve. Google Lens can solve simple equations such as “5+2” or more complex formulas such as “x2 – 3x + 2.” You can scan the problem from a real-world piece of paper or from a digital display.

Open the “Google” app on your Android phone or tablet, iPhone, or iPad. Tap the “Lens” icon from the right side of the search bar.

Next, swipe over to “Homework” in the bottom toolbar.

Point your device’s camera at the math problem you want to solve, making sure the problem is inside the frame. Tap the “Shutter” button.

First, double-check that the question at the top of the card is correct. You can tap “Steps to Solve” to see the steps that were taken to get to the solution. The solution is shown at the bottom.

To scan a different problem from the same photo, tap the “T” icon above the solution card.

Next, tap the next solution you’d like to solve.

The solution will appear in the card below again.

If the Google response is not adequate or it can’t find a solution, you can pull up on the card to reveal the full Google Search results with solutions from other sources.

That’s it! Hopefully, you’ll be able to find solutions to all your problems.