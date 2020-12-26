The Digital Crown is an integral part of your Apple Watch. You use it to scroll, change the volume, and more. But the haptic feedback for every rotation can be quite annoying. Here’s how to disable it.

You can disable the haptic feedback from the Apple Watch’s “Settings” app.

From your wearable’s home screen, press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to open the apps gallery screen. Here, choose the “Settings” app that’s represented by a gear icon.

Next, scroll down and tap the “Sounds & Haptics” option. Here, select the toggle next to “Crown Haptics” to disable the feature.

Now, when you rotate the Digital Crown, it won’t activate haptics. There will be no vibrations and no taps. Ah, bliss!

