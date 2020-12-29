The Apple Watch has a honeycomb-style app screen. While it’s efficient, you might have trouble finding the right app on the small screen. Switch the app layout to list view to see bigger app icons with app names on your Apple Watch.

Apple Watch has supported the list view feature for a couple of years. Until watchOS 7, all you had to do was press and hold (Force Touch) the screen to find the option to switch to the list view.

But starting in watchOS 7, Apple has removed the Force Touch feature in the entire operating system (this also changes the process for clearing all notifications). So now, you’ll have to head to the Settings app to switch to the list view.

On your Apple Watch, press the Digital Crown to open the apps gallery screen. Here, choose the “Settings” app that looks like a gear icon.

Now, scroll down and choose the “App View” option. Here, switch to the “List View” option.

And that’s it. When you press the Digital Crown, you’ll now see all your installed apps in a list view arranged in alphabetical order. You can swipe up or down on the screen or turn the Digital Crown to scroll through the list.

The process of deleting apps is also different in the list view. Swipe left on an app, tap the “Delete” button that’s shaped like a trash can, and then choose the “Delete App” option.

