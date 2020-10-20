How to Enable Nest Hello Video Doorbell’s Halloween Sounds

‘Tis the season for trick-or-treating, and spooky sounds are returning to your Nest Hello video doorbell! It not only changes the sounds your doorbell makes when it rings, but also your visitor announcements on Google Assistant devices. It’s incredibly easy to activate, here’s how!

When you first open the Nest app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, you might be greeted by a pop-up message giving you more information on the Halloween seasonal theme. Tap the “Browse Themes” button found at the bottom of the screen.

If this doesn’t appear, don’t worry! Keep reading, and we’ll guide you there from the Nest app’s Home screen.

Now that you’re in the “Doorbell Theme” menu, select “Spooky Sounds.” That’s it!

If you don’t get the Halloween pop-up message, select your doorbell from the Nest app Home screen.

Then, select the “Gear” icon in the top-right corner of the screen to open the video doorbell settings.

Next, scroll down until you see the “Doorbell Theme” option.

Finally, select “Spooky Sounds.”

You’re done! If you find it gets annoying or a little too spooky for your young ones, return to this menu to switch back to the traditional “Ding Dong” theme. Happy Halloween and stay safe!