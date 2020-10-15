Win a Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler in Our Latest Giveaway

Whether you’re planning a beach date or a boat ride, a good cooler is a necessity. And like all YETI products, the YETI Tundra 45 is ridiculously durable and well-insulated, with ice retention of up to 10 days.

So, how does this work? Simple. We’re giving away four YETI Tundra 45 coolers and all you have to do is enter the giveaway. It ends October 16, so act now. The winners will be chosen at random and alerted via email.

Just follow this link to enter the giveaway for your chance to win, and good luck!