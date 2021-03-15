chrome os screen recorder toolbar

Recording your smartphone or computer’s screen can be useful, but sometimes you have to download third-party apps to do it. Fortunately, Chromebooks have a built-in tool that makes it easy to create screen recordings with no extra software required.

Introduced in Chrome OS 89, the Chromebook screen recorder tool is available in the Quick Settings panel. The tool can be used to capture static screenshots and record video. It’s surprisingly powerful, yet easy to use. We’ll show you how it works.

RELATED: How to Enable a Personalized Screen Saver on Your Chromebook

First, click the clock on the Shelf in the bottom-right corner to open the Quick Settings panel.

click the clock to open settings panel

Select the arrow in the top-right of the menu if it’s not fully expanded.

expand the panel

Next, click the “Screen Capture” button.

select the screen capture button

The Screen Capture toolbar will appear at the bottom of the screen. Make sure the video icon is selected for screen recording. The camera icon will only capture screenshots on your Chromebook.

switch to video

There are a few different ways you can record the screen. You can choose to record the full screen, partial screen, or a specific window. Select one to proceed.

screen recording options

Before we start recording, click the gear icon. Here you can choose to record audio through the onboard microphone during the screen recording.

record microphone

Starting the recording is a little different depending on the type you selected.

  • Full Screen: Click anywhere on the screen to begin recording.
  • Partial: Drag to select the area you want to record and then click the “Record” button.
  • Window: Click the window or area of the screen you want to record to begin recording.

As mentioned, with a full-screen screen recording, simply click anywhere on your Chromebook’s display.

full screen recording
Full-Screen Recording

If you only want to capture a small section of your computer’s display, drag out the capture window and then click the “Record” button.

partial screen recording
Partial Recording

And with window recording, begin the screen video capture by selecting the specific window you wish to record.

window recording
Window Recording

A three-second countdown will appear on-screen and then the recording will begin. When you’re finished recording, click the red stop button on the Shelf.

stop recording

A notification will appear after that says “Screen Recording Taken.” Click it to go to the video file in your “Downloads” folder.

click the notification

The folder will open and you can select the video file to watch, share, save to Google Drive, or delete the recording.

watch the video

The built-in screen recording tool a great, easy way to create screen recordings on your Chromebook. The only annoying thing is the videos are saved as WEBM files. You’ll want to use an online converter to change them to MP4.

RELATED: How to Use the Chrome OS Phone Hub with Your Android Handset

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.