Bluetooth Logo

Bluetooth is a short-range communications protocol that allows wireless file transfers and wireless accessory connections with your iPhone or iPad. If you’d like to change your iPhone or iPad’s Bluetooth name, you’ll need to change the device’s name in Settings. Here’s how to do it.

First, open “Settings” on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap the "Settings" icon on iPhone

In Settings, navigate to General, then tap “About.”

In Settings > General, tap "About."

In the About menu, you’ll see the current device name near the top of the screen. This is the same name that other devices will see if they’re trying to connect via Bluetooth. To change it, tap “Name.”

In "About," tap "Name."

On the Name screen, enter a new name for your iPhone or iPad, then tap “Done.”

Enter the new AirDrop name and tap "Done."

After that, exit Settings. The next time you see your iPhone or iPad in a list of Bluetooth devices, it will have the new name. Happy Day!

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 14 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.