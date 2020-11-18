Bluetooth is a short-range communications protocol that allows wireless file transfers and wireless accessory connections with your iPhone or iPad. If you’d like to change your iPhone or iPad’s Bluetooth name, you’ll need to change the device’s name in Settings. Here’s how to do it.

First, open “Settings” on your iPhone or iPad.

In Settings, navigate to General, then tap “About.”

In the About menu, you’ll see the current device name near the top of the screen. This is the same name that other devices will see if they’re trying to connect via Bluetooth. To change it, tap “Name.”

On the Name screen, enter a new name for your iPhone or iPad, then tap “Done.”

After that, exit Settings. The next time you see your iPhone or iPad in a list of Bluetooth devices, it will have the new name. Happy Day!