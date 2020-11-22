PowerPoint files come in two formats: PPTX files are editable PowerPoint presentations and PPSX files are a view-only format intended for presentations. You can edit a PPSX file, but you must first convert it back to a PPTX format.

Changing the File Extension

Before trying anything else, it’s always worth seeing if you can just change the file extension. This works sometimes, although it depends on the version of Office you and your colleagues are using.

To change the file extension, right-click the file and choose “Rename.”

Change the file extension (if it exists in the file name) from .ppsx to .pptx.

Double-click the file to open as normal in PowerPoint.

In our case, that didn’t work. The file still opens as a PPSX presentation. So, we’ll move on and try another way.

Saving the File as a PPTX

PowerPoint can convert a PPSX file to a PPTX one. Here’s how.

First, open “PowerPoint” and choose File > Open to find the file you want to edit.

Go to File > Save As to save the file.

From the drop-down menu at the top right, choose “PowerPoint Presentation (*.pptx)” to save the file as an editable file you can share with colleagues. Be sure to hit the “Save” button when you’re done.

Now, when colleagues click to open the file, they’ll be taken to the PowerPoint editor to make quick edits and revisions.