How to Change Your Car Icon in Google Maps

Google Maps has a few quirky little features that can personalize your experience if you know where to find them. For instance, you can change the navigation icon to a car, SUV, or truck. Here’s how.

The default Google Maps navigation icon is the familiar triangle with an inverted base that you see on many navigation systems. That icon actually comes from the Asteroids game. You can change this icon to more closely match your mode of transportation.

First, open the Google Maps app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and then select a location for navigation. Tap “Directions.”

Next, select the “Start” button to begin the turn-by-turn navigation.

Now, simply tap the icon representing your location on the map.

You’ll now see a few vehicle icons to choose from as well as the traditional triangle. Select one of the icons to proceed.

That’s it! You’ll now see the vehicle in place of the triangle icon when navigating.